Humans like to look up at clouds and spot fun shapes like dragons and puppies. Last Friday, a weather satellite from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration looked down and spotted a big, bold letter "G" in a cloud formation off the coast of Chile.

On Tuesday, the NOAA Satellites Twitter account shared a seven-hour time lapse video of the "G" taking shape as seen by GOES-East. "Good afternoon Good people of Gorgeous Earth!" NOAA wrote.

On Friday, many people were excited to see a giant letter "G" appear in the clouds off the coast of Chile. Thus, for #TimelapseTuesday, we thought it would be fun to show an extended 7-hour loop of the formation via #GOESEast. 😍 pic.twitter.com/5xOTEYwBGK — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 10, 2022

Last Friday, NOAA zoomed in and also found a circular formation near the "G," suggesting the clouds had formed the word "go."

If you zoom in on this imagery, which was captured via the #GOESEast 🛰️, the clouds seem to form the word "GO." 😃 pic.twitter.com/JkfdzvckwP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 6, 2022

So what does it mean? Is our planet trying to tell us something? What does "G" stand for? The pattern was just a fun coincidence, but we can let imagination take over. I like to think the "G" is short for "gossamer," as if the clouds were describing themselves in poetry.

GOES-East is an important satellite for monitoring weather, solar activity and climate conditions, so perhaps we can see the "G" as a tip of the hat from Earth to its friendly watcher up in space.