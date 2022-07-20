Save on New Samsung Phones Smart Home Deals Choosing a Roku Device Best AT&T Deals Back to School Tech iPhone, Android Trade-Ins Keurig Deals Best Home Gym Workouts
Science Space

New Mars View Peers Into Largest Canyon in the Solar System

Grander than the Grand Canyon.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
2 min read
Two large chasms cut into the beige-brown landscape in a top-down view from Mars Express spacecraft.
 Ius and Tithonium Chasmata are two impressive parts of Mars' massive Valles Marineris canyon system.
ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

When it comes to canyons, Mars goes hard. Valles Marineris is the largest canyon system in the solar system. It stretches across 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers). On Wednesday, the European Space Agency delivered a gorgeous new look at the canyon it described as "almost ten times longer, 20 times wider and five times deeper than the Grand Canyon."

Wide top-down view of massive canyon Valles Marineris with the location of Ius and Tithonium Chasmata marked by a white box.Enlarge Image

This image places the Mars Express view of Ius and Tithonium Chasmata in context with a larger section of Valles Marineris.

 NASA/MGS/MOLA Science Team

ESA's Mars Express spacecraft zoomed in on two intriguing chasms, Ius Chasma and Tithonium Chasma. These impressive trenches make up part of the canyon and extend as deep as 4.3 miles (7 kilometers). For comparison, the Grand Canyon in the US is a little over a mile at its deepest point.

The section seen in the ESA image is just a small part of the canyon system. Mars Express captured the image in April 2022. 

ESA's tour of the chasms highlights landslides, dark sand dunes, mountain-size mounds that've been eroded by wind, and smaller bumps that may be connected to long-ago evaporation of water.  

Two large chasms, part of a canyon system on Mars, are annotated to note landslides, dunes ad mounds.Enlarge Image

This annotated version of ESA's Mars Express view of Ius Chasma and Tithonium Chasma points out mounds, landslides and dark dunes.

 ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

Unlike the Grand Canyon, Valles Marineris wasn't created by a river. Some evidence of its formative years can be seen in what the ESA calls its "gnarly floor." 

"As tectonic plates pulled apart, they appear to have caused jagged triangles of rock to form that look like a row of shark teeth," the space agency said. "Over time, these rock formations have collapsed and eroded."

The canyon is a fascinating place for more than just its size and looks. ESA has found evidence of water ice there. Future human visitors would need to make use of water resources that are already on the planet, especially if they intend to stay long-term.  