NASA's Artemis I Moon Launch: How to Watch the Third Liftoff Attempt

NASA's ambitious, expensive and intricate moon rocket, Artemis I, has had a rough run. NASA had to scrub the first launch attempt due to a troublesome engine issue. On attempt two, a pesky hydrogen leak kept the rocket grounded until repairs could be made. After testing on Sept. 21 cleared Artemis for a third attempt, NASA scientists circled Sept. 27 for launch. But that, too, was nixed as a tropical storm bore down on the Florida coast.

And then Tropical Storm Ian became the fifth major hurricane of the 2022 season, making the agency's backup launch date of Oct. 2 a no-go. NASA announced Monday that the rocket will be rolled off the launchpad and back into the Vehicle Assembly Building for safety before Ian's expected landfall in the US on Thursday. Needless to say, it's been a bumpy road for Artemis.

"So when will this bloody thing launch?" you might be asking.

Well, that's currently unclear, but no matter what happens you'll want to follow along live to see how the saga unfolds. And when that day comes, CNET will have all the details (and will host a livestream!) right here.

To be clear, this mission won't have astronauts on board, but there's a lot riding on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon sometime in the near future. (That's planned for 2025.) Come launch day, Artemis I's 32-story rocket will blast off from Earth and propel a relatively small white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.

Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites and most importantly, tons of navigation and data collection equipment. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft's trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and much more) that'll essentially map out the routes of future missions -- missions with a human crew like Artemis II and 2025's Artemis III. Think of Artemis I as a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.

A flawless launch could mark the beginning of NASA's modern moon exploration years. It's going to be a tense day with a nail-biting countdown, especially considering the initial no-go launch attempts, but one also surrounded by an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it's going to be huge.

How to watch the Artemis I launch

Once NASA officially announces the Artemis I mission's next launch window, you'll be able to tune in on the NASA app, NASA website or NASA TV directly. We'll be posting the future window's start time for the following global time zones.

Artemis I's launch sequence



If you're into the technical details, here's the game plan for Artemis I.

In a way, liftoff is the easiest part. And I'm not exaggerating.

Team SLS is up first.

After countdown, the SLS will ascend through Earth's atmosphere. In two minutes, all its solid propellant, located in the rocket's boosters, will be consumed and those boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the core stage, will be used and that stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about the next 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket's upper stage will take a lap around our planet all alone. Once that's complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar arrays and get off battery power.

At that point, as Sarafin puts it, the rocket has done its job. Orion is en route.

Team Orion steps up to the plate.

"There's really no time to catch our breath," Rick LaBrode, lead Artemis I flight director, said during an Aug. 5 press conference. Orion's trajectory pretty much relies of a multitude of precise maneuvering that'll take it along the complex path outlined below.

Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting as close as just 60 miles above ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation danger, and maybe even snap a few pics like a re-creation of 1968's Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will deploy along the way, capture some physics data, and once all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

Pick up Orion, extract the data and Artemis I is complete. The whole thing is expected to take six weeks.

If NASA manages to avoid any blips along the way, it won't be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for info on how to watch the launch of Artemis II. And far into the future, perhaps we'll reflect on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket barrel toward not just the moon, but Mars.

OK, I'm getting ahead of myself.

For now, the goal is a flawless liftoff for Artemis I, something that seems to get harder by the day.