NASA's Artemis I Moon Launch Delayed Due to Engine Issues

Artemis I, the first mission in NASA's ambitious program to get humans back to the moon, has suffered a setback just hours before liftoff, forcing Monday morning's launch to be scrubbed. The agency will now target a back-up window that opens on Friday, Sep. 2.

After a brief weather delay, things looked on track but a couple of technical issues arose during fuel loading.

As the rocket's boosters were being filled with liquid oxygen, NASA engineers noted Engine 3 was "not properly being conditioned through the bleed process." This process is meant to allow the engines to get to the proper temperature by releasing a small amount of the fuel. It wasn't working.

NASA also noted there was a "crack" in the thermal protection system material on one of the flanges of the core stage but it was later revealed to be a consequence of the super-chilled propellant -- not a structural issue.

After about an hour trying to troubleshoot the bleed problem in Engine 3, the team met with launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson to discuss how to move forward, but Artemis I's launch was officially scrubbed.