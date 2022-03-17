NASA Rolls Out Its Artemis I Mega Moon Rocket Today: How to Watch

NASA

Rocket fans can't wait to see NASA's mind-bogglingly big Space Launch System roar to life to propel the Artemis I moon mission into space. But there's a lot of testing that needs to take place between now and launch. Thursday will be a milestone day as NASA rolls the rocket and Orion spacecraft out to the launchpad for a wet dress rehearsal.

The rollout at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is a spectacular feat of engineering. It involves driving a behemoth crawler-transporter (a moving platform capable of handling millions of pounds of rocket and spacecraft) under SLS and then slowly transporting the rocket into place on the pad.

NASA TV will carry live coverage of the rollout starting at 2 p.m. PT on March 17. It won't be a fast process. NASA said the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip will take between 6 and 12 hours to complete. Follow the action with CNET Highlights on YouTube.

Artemis I has been chilling in the massive Vehicle Assembly Building as NASA put all of its components together and ran through testing indoors. The uncrewed mission will be an around-the-moon test flight of SLS and Orion prior to sending actual humans into space with Artemis II.

The wet dress rehearsal -- targeted to begin on April 1 -- is a critical test that involves loading the rocket with 700,000 gallons of propellants and then practicing the launch countdown as if it was real. Artemis I won't actually launch, but NASA will make sure it can safely go through all the steps and that the propellant can be drained at the end of it.

On Thursday, NASA's Exploration Ground Systems team shared video footage of Artemis I inside the VAB. It gives a little bit of the sense of scale of a rocket that's taller than the Statue of Liberty.

To celebrate today's next move toward launching #Artemis I, check out this new footage of the rocket in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). At 5 p.m. ET today, @NASA_SLS & @NASA_Orion will roll out of the VAB for the first time. pic.twitter.com/wbHE88P7f8 — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) March 17, 2022

Artemis I will be quite a sight as it makes it way to the pad. If all goes well, NASA is looking at late May or June for launching the next era of moon missions with a mighty roar.