Daffy, is that you?

We have yet to find microbes on Mars, much less full-size animals, but we've sure found a lot of rocks that remind us of creatures from home. We can now welcome a darling duck-shaped rock seen by NASA's Curiosity rover to go along with previous finds of a fish, a cat, and a butt.

The rover originally snapped the rock in late October with its mast-mounted camera. We get to enjoy a colorized version of the rock thanks to the keen eyes of image processor Andrea Luck. Luck shared the funny formation on Twitter on Tuesday.

The rover photographed the rock at a perfect angle so it resembles a duck floating in the water and turning its head to look over its back. NASA has found marsquakes on the red planet, but this may be the first example of a marsquack.

The Martian duck fails the classic "if it walks like a duck, talks like a duck" test because it doesn't walk, talk or swim. It just sits there being a rock, toying with our imaginations.

Curiosity has been busy exploring an incredibly scenic area of the Gale Crater full of wild and wonderful formations. Scientists are interested in the salty minerals found there and what it tells them about the planet's history of water. The rover is looking for signs of organic molecules as it investigates whether Mars might have once been habitable for microbial life.

Curiosity has been in residence at Mars since 2012, delivering outstanding science data and captivating images from the inhospitable planet. There may be no ducks on Mars, but at least there's a duck rock, and that's worth celebrating. Suggested soundtrack music: Weird Al Yankovic's I Want a New Duck.