NASA Has the Best Anti-Valentine's Day Cards

For those of you who aren't in the mood to celebrate Valentine's Day: "My heart is as cold as the far side of Webb's sunshield."

Amanda Kooser
Asteroid Bennu on a black background. Bennu is uniformly gray and shaped like a diamond. Its surface is covered with small rocks and boulders, giving it a lumpy appearance. In curly white font over the asteroid, text reads "Our love is like Bennu: I thought it was solid, but it turned out to be pretty rocky."
Our love is like Bennu: I thought it was solid, but it turned out to be pretty rocky.
NASA Goddard

It's Valentine's Day. Some people love it. Some people, not so much. NASA has you covered either way. Various divisions of the agency have been sharing Valentine's messages, mostly of the lovey-dovey variety, involving space puns like "How do you have an awesome Valentine's Day? You planet." But NASA Goddard has digital cards for folks who aren't feeling the love.

The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center is located in Maryland. It's packed with scientists and engineers who work on spacecraft and missions for studying the sun, our solar system and the wider universe. Goddard tweeted a trio of space-themed anti-Valentine's cards on Monday. 

One card shows demoted dwarf planet Pluto and its prominent heart-shaped surface formation with the message "Doing fine with all my friends (out here in the Kuiper Belt)." The second card stars rubble-pile asteroid Bennu with "Our love is like Bennu: I thought it was solid, but it turned out to be pretty rocky." 

Webb telescope against a black backdrop. The telescope is in the bottom right corner. It has a mirror made of 18 gold hexagons fitted together like honeycomb, pointed toward the bottom left. Below the primary mirror, the telescope's sunshield is silver and shaped like a diamond. In curly white font in the top left corner, text reads "My heart is as cold as the far side of Webb's sunshield."Enlarge Image

My heart is as cold as the far side of Webb's sunshield.

 NASA Goddard

The third NASA card features the James Webb Space Telescope and perhaps the darkest sentiment of the bunch: "My heart is as cold as the far side of Webb's sunshield." For reference, NASA says the sunshield allows Webb to chill out to about -370 Fahrenheit (-223 Celsius). That's cold. 

Whether or not you're in love, NASA has a whole lineup of digital Valentine's cards from across the years archived in one place. There's one to match any Valentine's mood you're feeling today.

