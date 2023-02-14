It's Valentine's Day. Some people love it. Some people, not so much. NASA has you covered either way. Various divisions of the agency have been sharing Valentine's messages, mostly of the lovey-dovey variety, involving space puns like "How do you have an awesome Valentine's Day? You planet." But NASA Goddard has digital cards for folks who aren't feeling the love.

The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center is located in Maryland. It's packed with scientists and engineers who work on spacecraft and missions for studying the sun, our solar system and the wider universe. Goddard tweeted a trio of space-themed anti-Valentine's cards on Monday.

One card shows demoted dwarf planet Pluto and its prominent heart-shaped surface formation with the message "Doing fine with all my friends (out here in the Kuiper Belt)." The second card stars rubble-pile asteroid Bennu with "Our love is like Bennu: I thought it was solid, but it turned out to be pretty rocky."

Enlarge Image NASA Goddard

The third NASA card features the James Webb Space Telescope and perhaps the darkest sentiment of the bunch: "My heart is as cold as the far side of Webb's sunshield." For reference, NASA says the sunshield allows Webb to chill out to about -370 Fahrenheit (-223 Celsius). That's cold.

Whether or not you're in love, NASA has a whole lineup of digital Valentine's cards from across the years archived in one place. There's one to match any Valentine's mood you're feeling today.