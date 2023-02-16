PlayStation VR 2 Review Ring Car Cam Review Galaxy S23 Last-Chance Preorder Deals Universal EV Chargers Most Bingeable Show on Netflix 'Ant-Man 3' Review Fastest Fish in World Mpox Cases Drop
Science Space

NASA Captures 10 Mars Rover Sample Tubes in a Single Glorious Image

The agency stitches together 368 images to document the Perseverance rover's epic Mars sample depot.

Amanda Kooser
2 min read
A vast landscape shows 10 very small, titanium sample tubes carefully placed along the surface of Mars by the Perseverance rover. The color of the landscape is a brownish-red and rover tracks mark up parts of the surface. The rover's robotic arm is shown along the bottom-left part of the image. Far off into the distant horizon, a rocky hill can be seen.
It took hundreds of images to put together a broad Martian panorama showing all 10 of the Perseverance rover's sample depot tubes on the ground.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet.

In a nice flat spot in the Jezero Crater on Mars, there are 10 titanium tubes on the ground. They're mostly stuffed with Martian rock samples collected by NASA's Perseverance rover. This is "the first sample depot on another world." On Tuesday, NASA released a stunner of a panorama showing all the tubes on the ground.

The panorama consists of 368 images taken by Percy. The tubes are all there, even if they're hard to spot. You can also see tracks left by the rover on the ground. "The color has been adjusted to show the Martian surface approximately as it would look to the human eye," said NASA. The space agency previously released a proud Percy selfie at the depot site.

An annotated version of the panorama shows you where each tube is hiding. There's one that's easy to find in the foreground, but you might want to check NASA's zoomable version to get a closer look at the ones farther away.

A vast landscape shows 10 very small, titanium sample tubes carefully placed along the surface of Mars by the Perseverance rover. The color of the landscape is a brownish-red and rover tracks mark up parts of the surface. The rover's robotic arm is shown along the bottom-left part of the image. Far off into the distant horizon, a rocky hill can be seen. Each of 10 samples tubes is circled and named in yellow.Enlarge Image

This annotated version of the Perseverance rover's sample depot panorama shows where each tube is located.

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The sample depot is part of an elaborate backup plan for the future Mars Sample Return mission. MSR will involve a complex series of events designed to pick up some of the rover's tubes and bring them back to Earth for closer study in the 2030s. The primary plan is for Percy to meet up with the MSR lander and hand off its tubes (it's been collecting samples in pairs) in person. If that doesn't work out, MSR will arrive with two helicopters on board that can fly over to the sample depot site and pick up the backup tubes left there.

The arrangement of the tubes might seem random in the panorama, but NASA designed the depot with a specific pattern that will help the helicopters locate and grab the tubes. 

The sample tubes may be our best shot at figuring out whether Mars once hosted microbial life. Jezero Crater was home to a lake and a river in the planet's deep past. Percy is now exploring a river delta region as it delves deeper into Mars' intriguing history of water. 

The sample depot panorama will stand as a testament to the work of the rover and its human team back on Earth. If we get those samples successfully into laboratories, we'll look back at this moment as a milestone in the process.