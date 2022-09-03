NASA Scrubs Artemis I Launch Again, Due to Fuel Leak

On Saturday, NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch Artemis I into lunar orbit. This time, the culprit was a liquid hydrogen leak the showed up while the team was loading the rocket's core stage.

According to the agency, the leak occurred "while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak, by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket, did not fix the issue."

Those troubleshooting efforts occurred over several hours, as the Artemis team zeroed-in on sealing where the leak was coming from, starting with two tries at what you might call "turning it off and on again." The super-cold hydrogen fuel was halted in its tracks, the tank connector was warmed, then the fuel flow was resumed in hopes of sort of steam-sealing the leak. This wasn't working. Then, NASA redirected efforts to a new solution -- pumping the tank with helium. Nope. The leak persisted.

So, at approximately 11:17 a.m. ET -- roughly three hours before Saturday's launch window was set to open -- launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson made the call to scrub Saturday's attempt.

This marks the second time that Artemis I has been delayed. Liftoff date No. 1 was scheduled for Monday, but due to an unyielding problem with what's known as an engine bleed test, Blackwell-Thompson had to call a scrub. This process is meant to allow the engines to chill to the right temperature by releasing a small amount of the fuel. Like with 's conundrum, it also has to do with hydrogen, but that issue happened elsewhere on the 32-story rocket. Engine 3, to be exact.

The next date on NASA's initial list of liftoff day options falls on Monday, Sept. 5, but we're still yet to hear about launch rescheduling. We'll update this article as soon as we know more.

This is a developing story.