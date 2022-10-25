Surface Pro 9 Review iOS 16 Features That Drain Batteries Anker's First 3D Printer HRV and You Netflix Password Sharing Trauma Changes You Thanksgiving Turkey Costs Rise Best Buy Sale
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Science Space

Last Solar Eclipse of the Year Delivers Luminous Views: Have a Look

The partial solar eclipse is over, but you can revisit the beauty of the celestial phenomenon.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
2 min read
Skywatchers in Mumbai, India, hold up their phones to captures images of the glowing solar eclipse
Skywatchers enjoy the partial solar eclipse in Mumbai, India, on Oct. 25. The eclipse could be seen in other Indian cities, including Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Chennai. 
Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The final solar eclipse of 2022 has come and gone. The partial eclipse, which manifested as a dark bite out of the sun, was visible in parts of Asia, Africa and Europe on Tuesday. If you missed it, you can still enjoy the images and video reruns.

The sun appears in a telescope view as a light-colored circle with a dark rounded bite taken out.Enlarge Image

Virtual Telescope Project founder Gianluca Masi captured this view of the Oct. 25, 2022 partial solar eclipse.

 Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project
The glowing solar eclipse seen through the murky clouds in ItalyEnlarge Image

A view from L'Aquila, Italy. In that country, eclipse watchers see the moon covering about 25% of the sun. 

 Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Glowing partial solar eclipse next to a building in Kashmir, IndiaEnlarge Image

Another view of the partial solar eclipse, this one from Srinagar in Kashmir. 

 Faisal Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Enlarge Image

The light area represents daytime. The dark area represents nighttime. The rounded, moving shadow shows the area where the partial solar eclipse of Oct.25 will be visible.

 NASA

We can thank the moon for the cosmic spectacle that is a solar eclipse. Our lunar neighbor moves between the sun and Earth, dropping its shadow down on us. For a partial eclipse, only a section of the sun is blocked, so it looks like a dark bite has been removed from the sun's circle.  

Viewing the eclipse in person depended on location, timing and weather. Cloudy skies can put a damper on any eclipse experience. Timeanddate's eclipse lookup feature and interactive eclipse map helped people dial in on the event. 

You're still in luck even if you missed the eclipse or weren't in the right place in the world. The UK Space Agency tweeted a view as it was happening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a very different view from a satellite that watched the moon's shadow as it traveled over Earth.

The Virtual Telescope Project hosted an eclipse livestream and you can watch the rerun. VTP founder Gianluca Masi shared an image captured during the height of the eclipse showing the sun with a clean dark bite taken out of the side.

Timeanddate also ran a livestream that sourced its feeds from various telescopes along the eclipse path.

This was the second and last solar eclipse of 2022 following another partial eclipse back in April. There's still a total lunar eclipse on tap for early November, but you'll have to wait until April 2023 for the next time the moon butts in front of the sun.