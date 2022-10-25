The final solar eclipse of 2022 has come and gone. The partial eclipse, which manifested as a dark bite out of the sun, was visible in parts of Asia, Africa and Europe on Tuesday, Oct. 25. If you missed it, you can still enjoy the images and video reruns.

Enlarge Image Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project

Enlarge Image Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Enlarge Image Faisal Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Enlarge Image NASA

We can thank the moon for the cosmic spectacle that is a solar eclipse. Our lunar neighbor moves between the sun and Earth, dropping its shadow down on us. For a partial eclipse, only a section of the sun is blocked, so it looks like a dark bite has been removed from the sun's circle.

Viewing the eclipse in person depended on location, timing and weather. Cloudy skies can put a damper on any eclipse experience. Timeanddate's eclipse lookup feature and interactive eclipse map helped people dial in on the event.

You're still in luck even if you missed the eclipse or weren't in the right place in the world. The UK Space Agency tweeted a view as it was happening.

Partial solar eclipse is happening now!



If you're watching live, please make sure you're doing so safely! #SolarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/RpW8OK3DZu — UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) October 25, 2022

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a very different view from a satellite that watched the moon's shadow as it traveled over Earth.

The last partial #SolarEclipse of 2022 was caught by our European partner's satellite, #Meteosat11, this morning! In this #GeoColor imagery, you can see the moon's shadow travel over the North Atlantic and Europe, before ending over Asia at 9:01 am EDT. pic.twitter.com/1abVXEYBH0 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 25, 2022

The Virtual Telescope Project hosted an eclipse livestream and you can watch the rerun. VTP founder Gianluca Masi shared an image captured during the height of the eclipse showing the sun with a clean dark bite taken out of the side.

Timeanddate also ran a livestream that sourced its feeds from various telescopes along the eclipse path.

This was the second and last solar eclipse of 2022 following another partial eclipse back in April. There's still a total lunar eclipse on tap for early November, but you'll have to wait until April 2023 for the next time the moon butts in front of the sun.