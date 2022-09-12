How to Watch Firefly Rocket Try to Reach Space After Fiery First Attempt

Another upstart private space company is looking to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX and Rocket Lab and leave this planet as soon as possible.

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is aiming for liftoff of its Alpha rocket carrying a number of small satellites from Vandenberg Space Force at 3 p.m. PT Monday. The launcher is comparable to Rocket Lab's Electron rocket, designed to primarily send small satellites to orbit. Both vehicles have significantly less capacity compared with a SpaceX Falcon 9, which can boost large, heavy satellites.

This will be the second time a Firefly Alpha leaves the ground; the first attempt on Sept. 2, 2021 ended in a fireball tied to a premature engine shutdown on the rocket. When it then began to veer off course, the Space Force activated the onboard flight termination system, essentially blowing the rocket up over the Pacific Ocean to ensure the safety of people and property on the ground.

Firefly Alpha was originally set to launch again Sunday but scrubbed and reset for Monday after an unexpected drop in pressure in the fuel system.

Alpha isn't a reusable rocket like Falcon 9, and its first stage will fall in the ocean. Its mission is to send two educational cubesats to low-Earth orbit, as well as a third "picosat" deployer that will release a half dozen other, even tinier telecommunications satellites.

This mission has been a long time in the making. Firefly has been around in one form or another as far back as 2014 and went through a bankruptcy along the way. It was reformed in 2017 to compete with the likes of Rocket Lab and Astra for businesses launching small satellites.

You can watch the whole mission starting an hour before launch on Firefly's website or via the Everyday Astronaut YouTube Channel.