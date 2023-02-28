Supreme Court and Student Loans 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer Nothing Phone 2 Lenovo's Rollable Screen Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits Ending Pokemon Sleep Supermassive Black Hole I Tamed Instagram
Science Space

How to See Venus and Jupiter Cozy Up This Week

The two planets will be closest on March 1.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
Illustrated sky chart showing the western sky in shades of blush and purple peppered with stars on Feb. 22, 2023. The moon is shown with Jupiter just below it and Venus as a bright dot below that.
This sky chart will help you identify Jupiter and Venus in the night sky. This image shows the scene for 45 minutes after sunset Feb. 22. 
NASA

Venus and Jupiter are making beautiful music together in the night sky this month. They're heading for a close conjunction on March 1, but their cosmic tango makes for lovely skywatching opportunities through the end of February.

NASA's February skywatching guide and video offer tips for enjoying the meeting of the planets. NASA says to look west in the hour or so after sundown. It helps that they're the brightest planets in the sky, so locating them should be pretty easy. You can always consult a stargazing app for an assist if needed.

If you check in on Venus and Jupiter each night, you'll see them scooching closer together. They posed with the crescent moon on Feb. 22, making for a scenic trio of celestial sights. They won't be as cozy from here on out, but you can still add the moon to your nightly skywatching menu.

The planets are plenty bright for naked-eye viewing, but pull out binoculars if you have them handy. With the right conditions and steady hands, you may be able to spot some of Jupiter's largest moons.

While Venus and Jupiter will appear to be near each other for their close conjunction on March 1, it's just a trick of the cosmos. The two planets are in reality extremely far apart and in no danger of bumping each other. As a bonus, you won't have to stay up late to enjoy the show each night.