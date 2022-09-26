How to See the Weird, Hard-to-Catch Meteor Shower Peaking Now

For the meteor-curious, showers like the consistently well-performing Perseids or October's Orionids are ideal opportunities to see some shooting stars. But for the more hard-core type of skywatcher, there may be no more satisfying challenge than spying a daytime meteor.

Tuesday just before dawn is the best time to try to see one of the more difficult to catch meteors as the Daytime Sextantid shower peaks.

We get meteor showers when our planet passes through clouds of dense dust and debris, usually left behind by comets as they travel the inner solar system. Those little motes, pebbles and bits of galactic gravel burn up as they smash into Earth's upper atmosphere, creating the fleeting streaks we call shooting stars and occasionally even the more spectacular fireball.

Naturally, the universe doesn't wait for nightfall to start this show and, besides, it's always sunrise somewhere. Some of the debris streams that cause meteor showers are situated in such a way that the section of sky from which they are visible lies close to the sun. These are typically classified as daytime meteor showers.

Such is the case with the Daytime Sextantids, which appear to radiate out from a region only about 30 degrees from the sun. This little bit of clearance means there is some possibility to catch one or two of the meteors per hour, but probably only in the last hour or so before dawn, according to the American Meteor Society.

So the Daytime Sextantids, which peak Tuesday morning, are really only for the most dedicated of meteor seekers. But they do reward particularly patient and lucky early risers with their rather bizarre trait, which is that they tend to shoot upward from the eastern horizon like a cosmic skywriter announcing the imminent arrival of the sunrise.

Estimates for the number of Sextantids a watcher can expect to see range between just one and 20 per hour. Compare that to between 60 and 100 per hour for the Perseids. But the novelty of an upward-shooting meteor in the predawn sky just might be worth the wait.

Your best chance to see a few is to find a location with no light pollution and a clear, broad view of the eastern horizon. Head outside about 90 minutes before sunrise, with something to stay warm and refreshments. Get comfortable, let your eyes adjust and just watch. If you happen to catch any of the odd celestial fireworks, share your story or images with me on Twitter @EricCMack.