The Apollo moon missions of the 1960s and '70s gave us a stunning new perspective on our planet seen from the distance of our lunar neighbor. NASA and its modern-day Artemis I mission are revisiting those historic views.

On Tuesday, the space agency released an Earth rise video showing our cloudy blue planet emerging from behind the moon.

The new video draws a line across history, connecting the groundbreaking visuals of the Apollo era with the more advanced camera equipment of Artemis. The footage comes from one of many cameras mounted on the Orion spacecraft. This particular eye in space is perched at the end of one of the solar array wings.

Here's the inside story on some of Orion's camera gear:

A photo captured by astronaut Bill Anders of Apollo 8 in 1968 became an iconic image known by the name "Earthrise." Apollo 8 was the first crewed mission to orbit the moon. It was a milestone in space exploration and helped to set the stage for the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Artemis I is a test flight aimed at putting the massive Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft through their paces before astronauts climb on board for Artemis II. The journey has gone well so far, though NASA reported a communications glitch on Wednesday. NASA is back in contact with Orion and the spacecraft is healthy.

The Artemis era is just beginning, but this Earth rise sequence may stand as a memorable moment in humanity's quest to return to the moon.