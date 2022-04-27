I've been watching a lot of classic Doctor Who lately, reveling in my favorite alien-villains, the Daleks. So I'm glad I wasn't alone in seeing Elon Musk's tweet on Tuesday about raptor engines and immediately thinking, "Ex-ter-min-ate!"

Raptor 2 rocket engines at Starbase, each producing over half a million pounds (230 tons) of force pic.twitter.com/9ixxXXceG3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

When he isn't busy buying Twitter, digging tunnels or pushing Teslas, Musk is keeping up on SpaceX's progress. He shared an image of a large group of Raptor 2 rocket engines gathered together at the company's Starbase headquarters in Texas. Starbase is the main hub of development for the next-gen Starship spacecraft.

The imposing lineup of engines with bell-shaped metal bodies was reminiscent of the look of a Dalek invasion force, minus the plungers and the raging desire to destroy humanity.

Plenty of Twitter users chimed in to note the Daleks feel of the photo. "Don't try to fool us. These are not rocket engines, these are Dalek prototypes! Getting ready for mass production!" wrote Twitter user Madgician.

Don't try to fool us. These are not rocket engines, these are Dalek prototypes ! Getting ready for mass production ! pic.twitter.com/zS1D4TzLqF — MaDGiCiAn (@madgician_vd) April 27, 2022

"Anyone else feelin' that vibe?" tweeted Cassandra Graham along with an illustration of Daleks.

Anyone else feelin' that vibe? 😆 pic.twitter.com/2PpqKytZk6 — Cassandra Graham (@Cosmic_Mystery0) April 26, 2022

To be fair, the powerful Raptor 2 engines and the fictional Daleks are pretty far apart from each other. The Raptors are meant to power Starship to orbit and eventually to the moon and Mars, expanding humanity's reach in space. The Daleks are looking to wipe out anything that isn't a Dalek. Daleks probably wouldn't like the idea of the Raptor 2 engines.

Fortunately, Daleks aren't real. So carry on, SpaceX, but keep a sonic screwdriver handy just in case.