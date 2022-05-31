Elon Musk Details Generation 2 Starlink Satellites

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet company, has developed a second-generation low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite, but it's still too big for takeoff.

The Gen2 satellite is considerably larger than the over 2,500 Starlink satellites currently orbiting 340 miles above the Earth's surface. Gen2 satellites are 22 feet long and 2,755 pounds, according to an interview with Musk on YouTube show Everyday Astronaut last Thursday. The first-generation satellites are 573 pounds by comparison.

"A lot of people talk a lot about how many launches per year there are to orbit, but this is not really what matters. I think what really matters is what's the total useful payload to orbit per year," said Musk. "'Cause otherwise you could say if this were ocean ships, you'd be like comparing a dinghy to a super tanker."

To get the much heavier Gen2 satellites up into orbit, SpaceX will have to get its Starship heavy lift launch rocket ready. The US Federal Aviation Administration is currently doing an environmental review of Starship. The FAA recently extended its self-imposed deadline an additional two weeks, suggesting that the final report is incoming.

Gen2 satellites are "almost an order of magnitude" greater than first generation units, said Musk. Newer Gen2 satellites won't replace the current fleet in orbit, but "complement the first-generation constellation" currently deployed, according to a SpaceX FCC filing.

NASA has voiced concern about Starlink's proposed 42,000 satellite-strong constellation, saying it may lead to a "significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to NASA's science and human spaceflight missions." The space agency isn't suggesting that SpaceX stop its work, but to conduct proper testing to prevent collisions.

Starlink's satellite internet service continues to grow, now reaching 32 countries and the poles.