Congress to Hold First Public Hearing on UFOs in 50 years: How to Watch

Few things capture the public imagination quite like UFOs and sci-fi suggestions that aliens might be visiting our humble little planet. The US House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee will look to shed some light on UFOs -- more formally known as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP -- with an open hearing on Tuesday, May 17.

Indiana Rep. Andre Carson will chair the hearing. "Congress hasn't held a public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UFOs) in over 50 years," Carson tweeted on Tuesday. "That will change next week when I lead a hearing in House Intelligence on this topic and the national security risk it poses. Americans need to know more about these unexplained occurrences."

The hearing will stream live starting at 7 a.m. PT on May 17. After the public portion airs, the subcommittee will hold a closed, classified briefing.

Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray are scheduled to speak at the hearing. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California tweeted on Tuesday that "the American people deserve full transparency," saying the hearing "will give the public a chance to hear from experts on one of the greatest mysteries of our time."

There has been a new push to share government information on UFOs. Last year, the Pentagon issued a report highlighting how UAPs may threaten flight safety. The report didn't provide explanations or point a finger at alien visitors, but did acknowledge the possibility that a few UAP sightings may be due to technical glitches while others were most likely unexplained physical objects.

In 2020, the Pentagon formally released three US Navy videos that had been feeding into UFO theories for years. The videos show pilots tracking UAPs in the sky.

UFOs are real in the sense that they are flying objects with unknown explanations, but UFOs don't automatically equal aliens. Viewers should temper any expectations for an extraterrestrial bombshell during the hearing. As the Pentagon report taught us, there are a lot of questions and not very many answers.