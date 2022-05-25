This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet.

China's charming Zhurong Mars rover has already well outlived its initial life expectancy since landing in May 2021. Conditions in the Utopia Planitia region aren't so great right now, though. Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported last week the rover has gone into a dormant mode while "braving an intense Martian dust storm."

Zhurong is part of the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars mission, which also includes a lander and an orbiter. The dust storm and the harsh Martian winter may not signal the end for the solar-powered rover. CNSA expects it to wake up and resume work in December when the dust clears and spring arrives.

Mars' dusty conditions are notorious for impacting solar-powered explorers. NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter encountered communications issues recently, and the agency's InSight lander isn't expected to survive the year due to its panels being caked with dust.

Zhurong is smaller than NASA's nuclear-powered flagship rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, but it's covered about a mile of ground, as seen by a Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter view of its wheel tracks in March. The rolling machine represents a significant planetary exploration accomplishment for China, which became only the second country to successfully operate a rover on the red planet.

Mars is a challenging place for a machine to take a nap. Still, Zhurong might wake up refreshed and ready to get back to work.