Blue Origin Won't Be Blasting Pete Davidson to Space Later This Month

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

SNL star and Kardashian boyfriend Pete Davidson is not heading to the edge of space. Sorry, Chad.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced on March 14 that the comedian was set to join five others on the company's fourth crewed flight, originally set for March 23. On Thursday, Blue Origin said the flight has been rescheduled to March 29, knocking Davidson off the crew sheet. A replacement for Davidson is expected in the coming days. Looks like they're going to have to get those patches changed.

Davidson was set to join the ranks of media host Michael Strahan, actor William Shatner and aviation pioneer Wally Funk as the latest celebrity civilian astronauts given a seat on a New Shepard rocket to help build the hype around Bezos' space tourism project.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

The NS-20 crew will include investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, real estate executive Marc Hagle and wife Sharon Hagle, who founded SpaceKids Global. Also on board will be George Nield, former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation, and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen.

The New Shepard will blast off and send the crew capsule past the edge of space for a few minutes of weightlessness before it returns to the west Texas desert for a soft, parachute-assisted landing. The whole experience lasts for about 15 minutes.

For now, Davidson's space ventures will be confined to the small screen. His doltish SNL character Chad took a turn as a SpaceX astronaut on Mars when Elon Musk hosted the show last year.

One person who might have been happy to see Davidson blasted into space is Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex who has been harassing Davidson since he began dating Kardashian.

Blue Origin plans to stream the adventure beginning an hour before launch that is currently targeted for 6:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. CT on March 29. We'll embed the feed here when it becomes available.