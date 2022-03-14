Blue Origin to Blast Pete Davidson to Space Later This Month

Angela WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

SNL star and Kardashian boyfriend Pete Davidson is heading to space.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced Monday that the comedian is set to join five others on the space company's fourth crewed flight to the edge of space, currently set for March 23.

Davidson will join the ranks of Michael Strahan, William Shatner and aviation pioneer Wally Funk as the latest celebrity civilian astronauts given a seat on a New Shepard rocket to help build the hype around Bezos' space tourism project.

Joining Davidson on the flight will be investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, real estate executive Marc Hagle and wife Sharon Hagle, who founded SpaceKids Global. Also on board will be Dr. George Nield, former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation, and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen

What's not clear is whether Bezos' snagging Davidson for his next flight is meant as a dig at Elon Musk. Davidson's doltish SNL character "Chad" took a turn as a SpaceX astronaut on Mars when Musk hosted the show last year.

One person who might be happy to see Davidson blasted into space is Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband who has been harassing Davidson since he began dating Kardashian.

West will be disappointed to learn that Davidson will be off the planet for less than fifteen minutes. The New Shepard will blast off and send the crew capsule past the edge of space for a few minutes of weightlessness before it returns to the west Texas desert for a soft, parachute-assisted landing.

Blue Origin plans to stream the entire adventure beginning an hour before launch that is currently targeted for 6:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. CT on March 23. We'll embed the feed here when it becomes available.