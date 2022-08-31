There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people.

The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly never-ceasing rains that have led to flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along the Kabul River and the Swat Valley. Numerous clips show the raging waters rolling massive boulders through towns, washing out concrete bridges and turning homes and even large hotels into driftwood.

Pakistan's devastating floods:



- 1350 people killed

- 50M people displaced

- 900K livestock deaths

- 1M houses washed away

- 40+ reservoirs breached

- 220+ bridges collapsed

- 90% cropped damaged

- $10B loss to economy

- 1/3 country underwater



But there are also inspiring images of heroism and bravery, the likes of which often pop up in the midst of calamity. Rescue teams have been deployed across the country armed with rafts and ingenuity, and plenty of individuals have swung into action at a moment's notice as well.

ریسکیو1122 نہ حالیہ سیلاب میں نہ صرف انسانوں کو بچایا بلکہ بے زبان جانداروں کو بچانے کےلیے بھی ریسکیو1122



جی ہاں ریسکیو1122 کے جوان نے کیال بادشاگئی میں بھپرے سیلابی ریلے اور دریا میں طغیانی کے دوران پرخطر اندازمیں بلی کو دریا کنارے محفوظ مقام پرمنتقل کیا#FloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/YnIZlwtlBS — KP_Rescue1122 (@KPRescue1122) August 30, 2022

An absolute epitome of courage and true spirit of bravery shown by #AlkhidmatVolunteers while rescuing a terrified soul from this dreadful flood in Swat, KPK.#AlkhidmatFloodRelief #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/SwHUE6qIy2 — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) August 26, 2022

Farther south, the low-lying and heavily populated provinces of Sindh and Balochistan have become vast wetlands in places, with countless families pitching tents on the side of road beds or on whatever dry patch of land they can find.

"Literally, one-third of Pakistan is underwater right now, which has exceeded every boundary, every norm we've seen in the past," Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman told AFP.

The full extent of the damage caused by Pakistan floods remains to be seen, as authorities wait for water to recede. Yet according to the country's planning minister Ashan Iqbal, early estimates showed ‘it is higher than $10 billion’ https://t.co/1Vux3NvL8F pic.twitter.com/4Ny7qiTZ0K — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2022

It will be a while before scientists can assess how much climate change may have played a role in these historic monsoons, but NASA points out that the flooding has been exacerbated by the ongoing melting of Pakistan's 7,000 glaciers, which can be attributed in part to human-caused warming. The nation is home to the most glacial ice beyond the polar regions.

Officials are cautiously optimistic that flood waters are now beginning to recede, but it will be years before the country can begin to return to normal in most aspects.

If you'd like to help Pakistan relief efforts, there are a number of donation portals to check out, including one set up by GoFundMe, the international aid group CARE, and the Pakistan-based Alkhidmat Foundation.