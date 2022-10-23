Elon Musk Says Neuralink Show & Tell Delayed a Month

Billionaire Elon Musk said Sunday that the "show & tell" involving his brain-computer interface company Neuralink that was expected to take place later this month has been postponed.

The event, originally scheduled to occur on Oct. 31, has been rescheduled to Nov. 30, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in a tweet Sunday morning that provided no further information.

Musk started Neuralink in 2016 with the goal of creating an implantable device that would allow humans to directly interact with computers via the brain rather than traditional, slower input devices like touch screens, keyboards or even voice assistants. He has pitched the project as a means of helping humanity keep up with advances in artificial intelligence, but more recently the focus has been on creating a device to help restore capabilities to people with disabilities.

Neuralink demonstrations in 2020 and 2021 have shown the technology at work with pigs and monkeys, but he's reportedly been frustrated with the rate of progress at the company. He said in December that the project is working well in monkeys and that he's hoping to have it in the first humans, such as quadriplegics and tetraplegics this year, pending FDA approval by the Food and Drug Administration. However, he's yet to receive the FDA's approval.

Neuralink didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.