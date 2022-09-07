Disgraced Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Requests New Trial

Eight months after her fraud conviction tied to her leadership of blood-testing startup Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes has requested a do-over.

The disgraced former CEO has asked a federal judge in California for a new trial, claiming that a key witness for the prosecution came to her and expressed regret. A new document filed with the US District Court for Northern District of California recounts that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff came to Holmes' house unannounced on Aug. 8 and said "he feels guilty" for the role he played in Holmes' conviction, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The new filing claims that Rosendorff spoke with Holmes' partner Billy Evans, who answered the door and told him that he felt his statements on the stand were twisted and exaggerated by prosecutors in US v. Holmes.

Holmes originally faced 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. She was convicted on four of the charges related to lying to investors about Theranos' technology that she claimed would revolutionize the blood-testing industry.

During the trial, Rosendorff was questioned for several days by attorneys for the federal government and for Holmes on concerns he had about the efficacy of the company's technology while working for Theranos. He testified that he brought his concerns directly to Holmes at the time.

Rosendorff could not be reached for comment and declined to comment to the Journal.

The court has not yet responded to Holmes' request.

Holmes' conviction in January was followed by the conviction for fraud of her former business and romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in July in a separate trial.

A sentencing hearing for Holmes is set for Oct. 17. She faces up to 80 years in prison.