Taylor Swift Tops a Worst Carbon Offenders List for Her Private Jet Use

Taylor Swift's private jet has emitted the most carbon this year of any celebrity's plane, according to data released Friday by UK-based digital marketing agency Yard.

The singer's plane has taken 170 flights so far in 2022 with an average flight time of 80 minutes, leading to a total flight time of more than 380 hours. With average use of jet fuel estimated as 128 gallons per journey, her total CO2 emissions clocked in at 8,293 tons, according to the data.

To come up with these figures, Yard said it scraped data from Celebrity Jets, which tracks the use of private jets across the globe. Using this data, Yard then calculated probable total CO2 emissions for each celebrity's jet so far this year. BuzzFeed News reported the details earlier Friday.

Swift has not yet responded on any of her seven social media accounts or on taylorswift.com, and CNET was unable to contact her.

Second on the worst offenders list was boxer Floyd Mayweather, whose jet has a total flight time so far this year of 326 hours for estimated CO2 emissions of 7,000 tons. He was followed by Jay-Z, at 321 hours and 6,900 tons, and A-Rod, at 246 hours and 5,300 tons.

Rounding out Yard's top 10 were Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott. Among the top 20 were Kylie Jenner, Drake, Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, Harrison Ford, Jim Carrey and Tom Cruise.

You probably saw Kylie Jenner's tone deaf post about her & Travis Scott's matching private jets.



Well, we conducted a study on the worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders & the results are shocking. 😳https://t.co/hzoEOx86OY#Co2Much pic.twitter.com/gv4MGSqxZR — Yard (@YardDigital) July 29, 2022

Celebrity Jets last month made headlines when it revealed some celebrities take their private jets for trips lasting less than 15 minutes.

In an attempt to defend one of his jet's 14-minute flights, singer Drake responded earlier this week on Instagram: "This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that flight."