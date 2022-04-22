Earth Day 2022: 10 CNET Stories About the State of Our Planet

Carol Yepes/Getty

At CNET, we seek to bring you the best advice about how to navigate our changing world, including how we can minimize our environmental impact at home and in our daily lives and how to deal with our anxiety about the climate crisis.

We also speak with experts who spend their lives fighting for our planet. We want to understand not just what our planet is up against, but what's being done about its problems.

Earth Day presents us with a unique opportunity to spend a little more time than usual reflecting on the world outside our windows. Make some time for yourself today to delve into some of our favorite stories from the past few years that explore nature, science and our relationship with this precious planet.

Common birds, like the blue jay, are turning up sick or dead across the eastern US. What's killing them?

The livelihoods, lands and customs of Indigenous communities in the Arctic are threatened. Here's how they're fighting to preserve their culture.

Fire seasons are getting longer and more destructive. Fire-predicting software can project how a fire can spread, even while it's still burning.

After a gargantuan flood ravaged the iconic city in 1966, officials began working on a defense system.

Natural disasters are growing in severity, but wealthy countries still haven't delivered on their $100 billion promise of climate aid to poor nations.

Carbon capture technology is often touted as the hail-mary solution when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.

A California conservation group is using technology to protect the giant trees.

Maps that show change over time provide a crucial bridge to understanding what's really happening.

Animals are big producers of greenhouse gases. One solution to leave less behind.

Amid the ravages of climate change, hard-hit lands are struggling with loss and damage and are looking to wealthy nations for funds.