Biden Makes $6B Push To Save At-Risk Nuclear Plants

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Wednesday kicked off a $6 billion program designed to save nuclear power plants that face closure, as previously reported by the Associated Press. The funding comes from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and ties into the administration's push towards clean energy.

Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected to shut down for economic reasons can apply for funding to avoid closing.

"U.S. nuclear power plants contribute more than half of our carbon-free electricity, and President Biden is committed to keeping these plants active to reach our clean energy goals," US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said. "We're using every tool available to get this country powered by clean energy by 2035, and that includes prioritizing our existing nuclear fleet to allow for continued emissions-free electricity generation and economic stability for the communities leading this important work."

The current fleet of US reactors will play a vital role in getting federal operations to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the administration noted.