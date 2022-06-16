Why Scientists Say Boston Celtics Could Be at a Disadvantage in NBA Finals Game 6

The greatest shooter of all-time, Steph Curry, is one of the biggest concerns for the Boston Celtics defense during the NBA Finals. He went off for 43 points just a few nights ago. Coupled with horrible ball-handling and messy turnovers, the Celtics find themselves in a hole heading into game 6 on June 16, trailing the Warriors 3-2.

If a new study is to be believed, the Celtics will face a slightly bigger struggle on Thursday, at home in Boston: The scientists call it "desynchronosis." You know it as jet lag.

Sleep scientists have assessed 10 seasons and over 11,400 NBA games since 2011 and found jet lag is associated with impaired performance for NBA athletes. Interestingly, the jet lag seems to adversely affect teams travelling eastward, back home, rather than westward -- like the Boston Celtics have to do ahead of game 6. The research is published in open access journal Frontiers in Physiology on June 16.

"Travelling eastward could be of particular concern to teams located on the east coast who have to travel back to play home games and do not have adequate recovery times," noted Elise Facer-Childs, a sleep scientist at Monash University in Australia, in a press release.

The researchers went into some stats, too. Notably, the team looked at points differential and rebounding because it's described as an "effort or hustle play" and also the effective field goal percentage (eFG%), a metric that accounts for 3-point shots being worth more than 2-point shots in overall shot percentage. The points differential for teams travelling eastward, back home, was down (-1.29) and they also had a worse rebound differential (-1.29) and worse eFG% (-1.2).

All in all, not great news if you're travelling from, say, San Francisco to Boston.

There is reason for some skepticism, however.

First, the reduced chance of winning is only 6% and does not reach statistical significance in the research paper. There might be a trend toward eastward travelling teams losing, but it could also just be chance. That percentage would also be the equivalent of 2.47 fewer home wins, according to the paper.

And then, the press release sent out by Monash on June 16 suggests the Celtics might be unfairly impacted by NBA Finals scheduling, and that the old NBA Finals schedule of 2-3-2, where the first two and last two games are played at the home of the highest seed, might be better for minimizing jet lag than the current 2-2-1-1-1 format.

However, there is one pretty significant caveat: The study did not include playoff games.

It might not be all that scientific but, having watched a lot of basketball in my life, I can tell you the level of play during the playoffs and the Finals is much higher than during regular season games. It requires a ton more effort. You might even imagine that looking at Finals data, there could be a more significant trend in things like rebound differential. But we can't know that and the amount of NBA Finals games is a far smaller sample size, making it harder to draw conclusions.

If you're looking for empirical data about where to put your money tonight then I'm sorry, folks, but I can't help you.