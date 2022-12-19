These Male Wasps Use Their Genitals to Battle Predators

It's a story as old as animals: A critter uses an anti-predator defense to avoid being eaten. In the case of the Anterhynchium gibbifrons mason wasp, the story has a surprising twist. The male wasps can "sting" using sharp genital spines.

Female mason wasps use venomous stingers to protect themselves, but males don't have the same equipment. That doesn't mean the fellas are defenseless, though. Ecologists Shinji Sugiura and Misaki Tsujii with Japan's Kobe University published a paper on the mason wasps in the journal Current Biology on Monday. The study found the male wasps use a pair of psuedo-stingers to get frogs to release them. A video shows what that looks like:

The study came about when Tsujii got stung by a male mason wasp while studying them. "Surprisingly, the male 'sting' caused a pricking pain," Sugiura said.

The male wasps aren't venomous, but lab experiments showed the sharp genital spikes were enough to prompt some frogs to spit the insects out. "This study highlights the significance of male genitalia as an anti-predator defense and opens a new perspective for understanding the ecological role of male genitalia in animals," Sugiura said in a Cell Press statement.

Enlarge Image Current Biology/Sugiura et al.

The researchers conducted a series of tests with 17 pond frogs and 17 tree frogs. The pond frogs were able to successfully eat the wasps, but tree frogs had more of a challenge. All of the tree frogs tried to eat the wasps, but about a third of them spit the wasps back out. To take it one step further, the scientists removed the genitalia from male wasps to see what would happen. The wasps without genitals all got eaten by the tree frogs.

Tree frogs had even more difficulty with swallowing female mason wasps. Additional experiments found that about half the frogs were willing to try to eat the females. Of those that did, most rejected the venomous insects. "Therefore, female wasps have more effective defenses against tree frogs than male wasps do," Kobe University said in a statement, "although the female defense is not effective for pond frogs."

The university noted the wasps didn't seriously harm the frogs and that the same wasps and frogs weren't used repeatedly.

The odds might still seem stacked against the male wasps, but the stinging capability at least gave them a fighting chance against tree frogs. It's likely mason wasps aren't the only ones using their genitals for self-defense. Some other wasp species have similar pseudo-stingers.

There's also a good lesson for wasps here. Avoid pond frogs.