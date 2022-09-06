Cost Plus Drugs Nearing 1 Million Customers, Mark Cuban Says

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban said Tuesday that his affordable medication supply company, Cost Plus Drugs, may soon reach 1 million customers around seven months after its January launch.

"By the time I get back, we should, hopefully, be past a million patients in seven months," Cuban said during conversation with Recode's Kara Swisher at Vox's Code 2022 conference in Los Angeles. Every weekday, at least 2,000 new customers sign up for Cost Plus Drugs, he said.

Cuban was the first guest of the Code conference, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and will be the last that Swisher hosts. Seated in the conference's iconic red chairs, Swisher and Cuban discussed what Cost Plus Drugs had accomplished and what it can do.

Cuban acknowledged that he was inspired to found Cost Plus Drugs in part due to "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and his actions inflating prescription medicine prices. Cuban also said Cost Plus Drugs would continue to sell birth control and "morning after" contraceptive pills despite more states passing legislation outlawing abortion. When an audience member pressed him that the company might be violating laws by doing so, especially in Texas where Cuban lives, he suggested Cost Plus would resist.

"Let them come after me," Cuban said.