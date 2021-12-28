Inside the world's greatest private BMW motorcycle collection

Welcome to Peter Nettesheim's amazing home. Yes, he lives here, amongst all this wonderment.
This is the largest private collection of BMW motorcycles and memorabilia in the world. It's all housed in Peter's home in New York State, which he graciously opened up to let me peruse.
This is an R32, the first BMW-branded motorcycle in production. A little over 3,000 were made and 110 are known to have survived to the present day. Peter owns a whopping eight of them, like this lovely 1926 model that lives near his garden.
This BMW, on the other hand, actually lives in his garden. It looks like it was an R50 in a prior life. Now it's more of a delightful trellis. In the background? A pre-production model of the BMW i8 hybrid.
Also outside, at least on this day, was Reg Pridmore's R90S, which won the world's first World Superbike Race. Nettesheim had it restored by the original engineer that built it in the early '70s.
A look inside the shop where much of the work happens. And no, that isn't a BMW. That would be a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, a museum-piece in its own right.
Nettesheim does much of the work himself, like this mid-century R25 that's currently coming back together again.
The basement in the Nettesheim museum is absolutely packed with amazing bikes and memorabilia.
Not all the bikes are particularly old, like this 1988 BMW K1. Peter owns at least one example of every BMW production motorcycle made between 1923 and 1970, plus most of what came after.
This is a 1955 R25, outfitted with a pillion seat on the rear fender. It lives on a shelf.
Up in the attic? Another swath of bikes just waiting for their restoration.
And outside? Some further gems, like this lovely, Lufthansa-liveried Isetta microcar.
This outstanding R11 dates back to 1911. Dig the running boards mostly taken up by the engine cylinders, and the side-mounted siren.
And of course we have to take a moment to appreciate the current state of BMW Motorrad's design, with this the R18. It's a very different bike than what came before but still every bit a looker.
Peter Nettesheim's collection is astonishing to behold and enough to give the greatest of collectors some new goals.