Watch The AutoFlight Prosperity I Complete a Test Flight

Jul 31 2022 Aircraft

This is the prosperity one, an EV told turning heads in the crowded air taxi space, Chinese based auto flight recently released its first full length test video of its proof of concept air taxi speaking, strictly from a visual standpoint, this is up there with some of the most compelling air taxi footage. We've seen the video lasts about eight minutes and there's no music. So you can really hear the sound of the vehicle. You see the prosperity rise vertically and transition to forward flight. According to the readouts on the screen, the vehicle hits speeds over 110 miles per hour. We see some banking. Then the transition back to vertical lift before landing. This is actually auto flight's. Second proof of concept vehicle auto flight revealed the first back in January, the company says it upgraded the propellers on this latest design for increased hover efficiency. They've also gone from two rear pushing propellers on the older design to a single centered rear propeller that auto flight says enhances cruising abilities. Auto flight says it expects the final proof of concept design later this year to find out more about where the vehicle stands right now and it's future. I talked with auto flights, managing director, mark Henning. Speaker 2: We are currently finalizing the concept phase to understand how big is the aircraft, what is the exact configuration of the aircraft? So what, how the size of doing wing? Um, the placing of the, of the lifting rotors, the, the dimensioning of the lifting rotors, the dimensioning of the motors and doing all that work Speaker 1: Penning told me auto flight is completed more than 200 test flights. So let's talk more about the design. The prosperity one is designed to be, what's known as a lift and cruisey V toll. That means during takeoff and landing, it relies on rotors that provide lift. But during flight, it operates as a fixed wing aircraft. That's different than competitors, such as Archer and jobby whose EV tolls tools rely on rotating propellers that provide both vertical and horizontal thrust Speaker 2: Auto life has decided, um, to go for the lifting cruise element, which is simplistic and cause of its simplistic. It's, it's easy to develop. It's less risky to certify. Um, and it's, um, much more, um, and cost effective to produce and to operate because you have no gear boxes, you have no turning parts, you have no mechanical complex mechanical components Speaker 1: Prosperity. One holds four people that includes a pilot Henning told me they expect the range on the final design to be somewhere between 100 and 200 kilometers. And they expect a cruising speed of around 111 miles per hour. That matches what we saw on screen earlier. So what will it actually be like to be a passenger? Speaker 2: I dunno if you flew, hit the chance to fly in small helicopters, but they are now rattling and, and shaking and, and, and noisy. And yes, it is. It is fun, but it's not what you want to have in, in your daily, in your daily usage for that. So it has to be comfortable. Speaker 1: Now it's hard to get a real sense of just how loud or quiet this vehicle is from a video recording, but like a lot of other EV toll we've heard it does at least seem like it's quieter than a helicopter. Not of course is key for viability of any EV toll. The idea for air taxis is generally to relieve some of the congestion in major metropolitan areas, but nobody wants a swarm of noisy helicopters flying over their neighborhood on a daily basis. Speaker 1: So what's next for auto flight. They'll continue modifying their proof of concept vehicles for the next few years. They expect to have the final design by 2024 and get it in front of European regulators by 2025 for certification. Once the vehicle is certified in Europe, auto flight says it plans to bring it to other markets, including the us and China.