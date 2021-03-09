Vintage Electric Shelby: An e-bike inspired by Caroll Shelby's automobiles
This is fast.
This is the limited edition, vintage electric show Kelby 104 300 to be exact.
Now the last limited edition thing I had in my life was one of those Coca Cola Christmas cans.
So this thing feels extra extra special to be able to ride.
Now this bike cost 70 $200.
And I know that's a ton of money for an E bike.
And I'm sure somebody would pay that amount for this collector's item, but my questions are Is it worth that $7,200.
And does it live up to the Carol Shelby name?>> Only Mustang makes it happen.>> Some of you may be asking, who is Carol Shelby?
Carol Shelby was a race car driver in the 1950s who became an automotive engineer in the 1960s.
Carol and his team were focused on making American made cars, compete with European cars, such as Ferrari's and Aston Martins.
He did this by making cars lighter, more powerful and more aerodynamic.
He's most notably known for getting forward first, second and third finishes at LMR with the GT 40.
Vintage electric setup to design an E bike in the spirit of Carroll Shelby and his cars.
The Shelby screens, retro 1960s design, especially with the long arching lines of the frame, the paint job, and the chrome.
It's also what was happening with cars at the time as well.
Overall the bike looks really luxurious with its sleek profile, long wheelbase and big wheels.
My favourite design element is this little flip here on the rear fender.
It just looks so good.
The battery is also nicely designed and fitted to the frame by no means is an ISO like many other ebike batteries We also have the two racing stripes, the blue colour and the Cobra badge on the top two, which were all signatures of Carroll Shelby's work.
You put a Shelby car next to the vintage electric Shelby, and they look like cousins.
I do think we need two white racing stripes though.
The black isn't really working for me.
I do feel like the design could have been pushed a little bit further here it would been sweet to see some analog gauges instead of the digital display.
And some physical switches would have been cool to the Shelby cars were known for their speed and thankfully the vintage electric Shelby as fast as well.
And it's all because of this guy right here.
$149 you get Race mode or this **** So this bike has two software's uploaded to it.
And this **** enables the faster of the two software's.
It'll go 36 miles an hour with this ****.
What I like most about this is that it's not something in an app or something in the digital display to unlock this mode.
It's a physical component.
It's really cool, interesting idea.
But we'll talk more about race mode when I ride this thing.
Okay, let's get into the specs.
The bike looks like it would weigh 250 pounds but actually weighs 86 pounds.
That's two and a half pounds heavier than the loaded Yuba mundo.
After this be sure to check out my video where I see if the Yuba Mundo cargo bike can replace my car.
The dimensions are 74 inches long, 39 inches high and 29 and a quarter inches wide at the bars.
No app integration here and the display screen is simple which I like.
It helps keep your focus on the road.
The motor is 750 watt or 3000 watt depending on ride mode and the battery is 1123 watt hour.
Yeah, it's a class two ebike which means this E-bike will assist you up to 20 miles an hour.
That speed is achieved by pedal assist or by throttle.
The range is 40 to 75 miles but a lot less than racing.
The Shelby charges in just 4.5 hours which is extremely fast.
One thing I don't like is how loud the charger is.
Sounds like a dying computer.
Hopefully you have a garage to charge your bike in because it's pretty annoying.
What I like most about the Shelby is that it will tackle any hill with consistency with the throttle.
This hill, that hill is going to go up at at 20 plus miles an hour which is Great, there's a lot of power here and you can feel it.
So I did have some problems with the pedal assist here from one to 12 miles an hour the motors a bit jumpy, and after that it seems to smooth out.
It's just not as smooth as some of the other hub motors I've tested before.
Overall, I really only rode this bike with the throttle and that's because of the jumpy pedal assist starts and because of the awkward pedaling position, but that's fine by me.
Throttle works just fine here.
This also has region braking, when I use the back brake the bike is actually putting energy back into the battery.
And you can see that it's working by the half dotted circle that appears here on the display screen.
It's pretty cool.
I wish more ebikes did it.
It's also great because it doesn't get in the way of my riding at all.
All right, let's talk Race mode.
The bike will top out at 36 miles an hour, it will go zero to 1310 seconds.
That's five seconds faster than the Super 73 S2.
It's pretty darn quick.
Race no definitely gets my heart thumping and after getting the same mindset riding this bike as I do my motorcycle, because objects start to come up on you quick.
You just have to be careful, but it's a blast.
What's also really nice about this bike is how quiet it is.
Other bikes have the big treaded tires and may create a droning sound, but here you don't really get that It's almost scary because you don't realize how fast you're going, but it's great because you can hear birds, chirping and stuff and race mode.
You can pretty much go ham for two hours before you run out of battery.
But those two hours are a blast.
They're super engaging.
This is definitely the bike you want on an open curvy road.
Trust me.
So does the vintage electric Shelby live up to the Carroll Shelby name?
I think it does, but the bike isn't perfect.
This bike is $7400 with race mode and for that price I feel like every detail should be premium and not every detail is premium.
I do feel like the pedal assist needs some tuning at low speeds, and I'm not a huge fan of the plastic throttle.
Also, I feel like when you apply the brakes.
The brake lights should activate.
And that doesn't happen here.
That's just something I expect at that price point.
I was trying to think of other things I could buy for 70 $400.
I could buy several Super 70 threes and go rip around with my friends.
Or I could buy a brand new Honda xr 650 motorcycle.
But those vehicles aren't going to turn heads like the Shelby does.
If you're willing to fork over the cash, you're guaranteed add fun and you're going to look good doing it.
