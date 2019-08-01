Travel like the 0.5% in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
If there's one car company that is synonymous with opulence, it's Rolls-Royce.
And for 2019, the company has given us a A brand new SUV called the Cullinan that's made for customers who want a little bit of capability along with their luxury.
But is it worth the high ticket price?
Come right right seat with me as we find out.
So trading, the collagen is like.
Driving a cloud.
Rolls Royce calls it magic carpet and really that's no exaggeration.
Stereoscopic cameras scan the road ahead and then the air suspension adjusts every millisecond so you're always getting the best ride possible.
Potholes are just skimmed over with nothing coming into the cabin at all.
Uneven and broken
Pavement.
Yeah, that does not up-end the Cullinan.
Under the hood is a 6.75 liter twin-turbo charged v12 engine, which is putting out 563 horsepower.
And 627 pound-feet of torque.
Now that's going to all four wheels through an 8 speed automatic transmission.
And here's what's really cool, this transmission is connected to GPS so it always knows what's gonna happen on the road ahead.
The result is that you've got a The transmission it is like invisible.
I have been driving this car for a week and I haven't felt any shift at all.
Either up or down.
Now, when you step on the gas, this is 6000 pound of a him.
It goes forward with that quickness that does the lions large foot print.
I mean, this guy is big.
In length and wheel base it's about the same size as a midsize pickup truck, but it's over seven feet wide.
So, what's great is that I have rear steering which is really helpful, especially when you're on smaller, narrow streets like in the city.
I mean, it was a big lifesaver when I got in In San Francisco.
The EPA gives this guy a fuel rate of 14 miles per gallon combined, but I'm only getting about 12.
There's a little bit of weight to the steering here in the [UNKNOWN].
And I'm actually getting a little bit of feedback from the road up into my hands which is really nice.
The brakes have got a great feel, they're very firm, very linear, bringing the sky to a stop smoothly.
There's no drive modes in the call and save for an off growth button right here.
But I haven't had a chance to take it off road and you know that That is just killing me but my Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens, you drove the [UNKNOWN] off road in Wyoming and said he was pleasantly surprised by the capability of the [UNKNOWN] even with the summer tyres.
He said that on the rocky slopes, it was pretty smooth and that it never really felt like the car was struggling but you'll have to watch his video to see what you think.
There are some drivers Resides here in the continent but they're not quite as robust as what you'd find on a mass market luxury vehicle like say a Mercedes Benz S Class.
Definitely cruise control does bring me to a stop and I've got a link keeping it says that gives a little buzz to the steering wheel if I drift outside the lane.
It is a very very slight buzz and there's no option, For any kind of an audible warning.
And why would they?
This thing has got an extra 220 pounds just for sound deadening to keep this cabin whisper quiet.
It's not like they're going to let any kind of gauche electronic beeps and boops into the cabin to break you out of your reverie, no no no.
We keep it calm in our Cullinan.
And what of the inside.
My friends, it is heaven.
There is the best leather on any Surface that you see, and I've got these great tactile switch gear here that just gives me so much pleasure.
I don't know why I love pushing and pulling these bent not so much but I can just sit here and do it all day.
Lamb's wool carpeting just Need to take off my shoes and make little fists with my toes.
I mean, it's better than a hot shower and a cup of coffee, am I right?
These front seats, they're heated, they're cooled, they're massaged, and they're adjustable six ways to Sunday.
Plus my rear seat Seats are heated plus the center console on the armrest in both the front and the back are both heated.
I mean for someone who's cold all the time this car is a dream come true.
.Doors can be closed from the inside with a button right here under the dash and should you be caught unawares in a rainstorm?
Don't worry.
There's an umbrella in the door jamb.
on both sides.
Now my Rolls Royce here has got a rear bench seat but you can option it up with a 2+2 to make room for, what else, a champagne cooler back there.
There's plenty of leg room as you would expect, and plus I've also got what Rolls Royce calls picnic tables that fold out From the seat along with a screen, so I can control the entertainment system from the back.
Behind the rear seats is 21 cubic feet of space which actually isn't a lot when you think about how big the Cullinan is, but you fold down those rear seats and that expands to 60 Eight cubes.
You can either keep that low floor as two levels so that nothing in the back can slide forward, or you can lift up that load floor so that it's at least even if not flat with those rear seats [BLANK AUDIO] So the 2019 roles where he's calling in starts at about six and a half times the amount I spent for my graduate level education but come on, this is a roles you're not going to go with the face you got to go big or go home baby.
This one has got at $8,700 for the illuminated spirit of ecstasy hood ornament, and it's got a $10,000 stereo system.
Bringing the final price up to $ 399,275.
But that does include $2500 for destination and $2600 gas guzzler tax.
Look, if you could really afford a Rolls Royce, I mean really you could go to the dealership and plunk down the money, just buy it.
It makes you happy.
Just buy it ,you have my permission
