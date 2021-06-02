Toyota BZ4X Concept has a clunky name and a cool look
Break out the cigars folks.
Toyota has a new baby on the way beyond zero will be the automakers new sub brand dedicated to high quality battery electric vehicles and this is the first fruits of its labor.
Say hello to the bz 4X Yes, that is the name Toyota has chosen to ferry this electric SUV to the US market.
It's not my cup of tea but honestly, the name matters the least.
The vz four axis styling is a more radical departure than other new Toyota's adopting sharp angles just about anywhere they'll fit from the pointy nose to the sharp fenders and all the way back to the taillights.
It's a sharp look that is frankly even better in person.
The interior might be even more radical than the exterior.
The gauge cluster has been pushed way back to improve the airy feeling inside.
And Toyota says it will also reduce distraction by putting important information.
Closer to the driver's normal sight lines.
The low wide dashboard is punctuated with a massive widescreen display above a litany of physical buttons.
And since it's electric the reduced reliance on mechanical parts makes way for even more storage space including a pretty sizable cubby underneath the transmission controls.
Sadly, Toyota hasn't given us any more information about what lies under the skin.
We know the Bz 4x is built on the E tnga.
platform, a joint project with Subaru that also spawned the soltera.
For now we know it will have all wheel drive but specifics on the battery and electric motors remain a mystery.
Thankfully, we don't have too much longer to wait before we learn more details about this flashy new Eevee.
Toyota plans on putting the production busy for X on sale next year with more information about the vehicle itself to come before the next ball drop at Times Square.>>
[MUSIC]
