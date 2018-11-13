Top 5 ways to spend your time in a self-driving car

Cooley On Cars

[MUSIC] I'm sure you've noticed that when car makers show us the future of self-driving cars it looks like something out of a utopian sci-fi. All we're missing is Spock playing a loop [MUSIC] But let's bring it down to earth. New research from PSB commissioned Intel talked to 1000, asking them what will you do when you don't have to drive? Let's see what they said that surprised us, didn't surprise us and what they lied about. [SOUND] Number five was Grooming. 26% of folks said they would do this in a self driving car. What? Today, grooming consists of little more than making sure your hoody is not on inside out. But if this keeps me for ever having to be behind another car that's swirving, and I later pull up along side and realize it's because somebody was leaning in the mirror to floss. Yuck. I'm all for it. [SOUND] Number four is host meetings. A full third said this. Logical but if you think conference calls are intolerable now with some people calling in from their car on a crappy cell connection who've never heard of a mute button We know everyone's doing it. Number 3, 56% said they're going to work. Aren't you fun. Now, let's face it. If you can recapture an hour going to work and an hour coming back that you used to waste babysitting a wheel and you get work done instead, maybe you won't have to do work before you go to work and again after dinner every night. Or maybe this is just the next step toward the 16 hour work day. [NOISE] Number 2 is socialize, 57% of us expect to do this. And let's face it, all those visions car makers show us, they don't show us the truth. How we're gonna be hunched over a Macbook nervously pondering an Excel spreadsheet as we go down the highway. They'd rather have us think of this, Kicking back, vaping with both hands. [MUSIC] Number one as you might expect is entertainment. We're gonna be watching video and thumbing through social media. 58% of us said this, and it's the only one you can take to the bank. Why? Because we're already doing this. Even though we should be driving. Notice anything missing in our list? Nobody's said if this AV's rockin' don't come knockin'. I will tell you the number six response was exercise. Maybe that's a euphemism. [SOUND]
