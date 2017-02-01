What are you looking for?
On
Cars
Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
February 1, 2017
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13
January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks...
Play video
Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
25:49
January 28, 2017
Cooley loves the saved Scion, shows you how to clean car windows perfectly and fast, and gives you five good reasons not...
Play video
CES 2017 and Detroit: Drink car tech from the firehose (CNET...
18:35
January 13, 2017
Want to see the future of car technology? Brian Cooley found it for you at CES 2017 in Las Vegas and the North American International...
Play video
Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
3:11
December 15, 2016
Brian Cooley runs down the five cars leaving the world stage that he is happy to see go away.
Play video
Road to the future: Why carmakers are in love with 3D printing
6:07
December 14, 2016
Brian Cooley goes into a hive of 3D making activity at Fathom in Oakland, California, to see how it's accelerating car tech.
Play video
On the road: 2017 Mercedes S550 Cabriolet
6:02
December 13, 2016
The biggest Mercedes with a removable roof is a thing to behold and a miracle of open-air engineering. Cooley takes it out...
Play video
Unapologetic as hell: Mercedes Benz S550 Cabriolet (CNET On...
23:05
December 11, 2016
Cooley almost refuses to leave the S550 cab, lists the top 5 cars he won't miss and shows you why car makers love 3D printing.
Play video
LA Auto Show: All the tech you need to check (CNET On Cars, Episode...
15:27
November 18, 2016
Cooley takes you on a personal tour of his favorite tech at the 2016 LA Auto Show, including a Ford he rides on top of and...
Play video
Top 5: Your favorite videos from On Cars
2:32
November 1, 2016
Brian Cooley runs down the most popular videos -- ever! -- from CNET On Cars.
Play video
On the road: 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack
7:01
October 31, 2016
The Scat Pack Challenger is back, mixing retro fun with modern fury at a working man's price.
Play video
Latest
videos
Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
3:49
February 1, 2017
Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
Play video
The GTS is the Goldilocks of Porsche 911s
8:24
January 31, 2017
Between the vanilla Carrera and hardcore GT3 RS lies the sweet spot of Porsche 911s, the GTS.
Play video
AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200 pounds
1:11
January 31, 2017
Plus: Uber and Daimler team up, and Toyota is the most googled brand in the world.
Play video
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13
January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks the...
Play video
Lamborghini's 740 hp Aventador S hits the track in Spain
4:13
January 30, 2017
Join us on the road and on the track in the new, 740 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador S.
Play video
One seat Solo EV gives you weird looks on the cheap
1:57
January 30, 2017
The Solo by Electra Meccanica should come to the States some time in 2017, with a $15,000 price tag.
Play video
AutoComplete: GM and Honda to manufacture fuel cells in Detroit
1:11
January 30, 2017
Audi rings up a pair of serious recalls and Car2Go gets a little classier thanks to the Three-Pointed Star.
Play video
Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
25:49
January 28, 2017
Cooley loves the saved Scion, shows you how to clean car windows perfectly and fast, and gives you five good reasons not to buy a new...
Play video