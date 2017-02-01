Your video, "Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017"
On Cars

Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017

Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
Transcript
Latest videos

Video: The GTS is the Goldilocks of Porsche 911s
The GTS is the Goldilocks of Porsche 911s
8:24 January 31, 2017
Between the vanilla Carrera and hardcore GT3 RS lies the sweet spot of Porsche 911s, the GTS.
Video: AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200 pounds
AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200 pounds
1:11 January 31, 2017
Plus: Uber and Daimler team up, and Toyota is the most googled brand in the world.
Video: On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13 January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks the...
Video: Lamborghini's 740 hp Aventador S hits the track in Spain
Lamborghini's 740 hp Aventador S hits the track in Spain
4:13 January 30, 2017
Join us on the road and on the track in the new, 740 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador S.
Video: One seat Solo EV gives you weird looks on the cheap
One seat Solo EV gives you weird looks on the cheap
1:57 January 30, 2017
The Solo by Electra Meccanica should come to the States some time in 2017, with a $15,000 price tag.
Video: AutoComplete: GM and Honda to manufacture fuel cells in Detroit
AutoComplete: GM and Honda to manufacture fuel cells in Detroit
1:11 January 30, 2017
Audi rings up a pair of serious recalls and Car2Go gets a little classier thanks to the Three-Pointed Star.
Video: Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
25:49 January 28, 2017
Cooley loves the saved Scion, shows you how to clean car windows perfectly and fast, and gives you five good reasons not to buy a new...
