New York Auto Show 2019
From article: Production Porsche 911 Speedster finally debuts at New York Auto Show

The Porsche 911 Speedster is lighter, sexier and GT3-powered

Transcript
Transcription not available for The Porsche 911 Speedster is lighter, sexier and GT3-powered.
RoadshowAutomobilesPorsche

Roadshow video Series

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Checking the tech in the 2019 Mazda3 sedan

1:48

2019 Mazda3 sedan: Still the sportiest compact sedan of them all

4:43

Checking the tech in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

3:28

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric offers comfort through familiarity

6:50

5 things you need to know about the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali

3:01

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2:24

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

What to expect in iOS 13, and a 5G iPhone could be closer

7:30

2019 iPhone lineup could include 2 more OLED models

5:22

Galaxy Watch Active vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which is the better deal?

12:15

Nintendo introduces The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

3:43

Harmony Express universal remote gets simpler with Alexa built in

2:03

Huawei P30 Pro's low-light photo skills are truly superb

7:17

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

The Porsche 911 Speedster is lighter, sexier and GT3-powered

1:39

2020 Hyundai Sonata brings an extra dose of style to New York Auto Show

1:42

2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel finally arrives at New York Auto Show

1:35

A more potent entry-level Ford Mustang

1:36

Feel the heat from Kia's HabaNiro concept

1:29

2020 Hyundai Venue: Be seen in the small crossover

1:24