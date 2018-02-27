The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS is close to perfect

Carfection
The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS is close to perfectThe GTS badge on the back of a Porsche denotes that it's the best it can be. When these three letters are added to the 718 Cayman, the result is one of the best cars you could ever hope to drive.
Transcript
Southern Spain to Northern France, draw a straight line and one thing stands majestically in the way, The Pyrenees. But, this beautiful, mountainous border between Spain and France shouldn't be considered a barrier, rather a land of driving opportunity. If you head for the very center, Then you'll find a tortuous, twisting piece of tarmac which is something close to perfection. Yet I'm willing to bet that most of you have never even heard of it. This is the Port de la Bonaigua. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] This road actually reminds me or the Transfagarasan Highway in Romania that amazing road that somebody once said it's the best in the world, I can't believe it's not better known really I like if you type Pyrenees into Google, then the pin that it drops is basically here [LAUGH] so why people haven't discovered it I don't know. Despite being in Spain, the sinuous pass actually lies on the northern side of the Pyrenees, [UNKNOWN] Valley. It climbs up to Spain's most popular ski resort [UNKNOWN] Although chances are you've never heard of that either, I certainly hadn't. The western side of the pass is narrow in places because of wonderful flow to it between the tight tree lines switch backs. The eastern side however, is the one that will take your breath away, it carves its way up and soothes with almost every conceivable radius or corner To test [UNKNOWN], it is just magical. Of course, what makes this better than the trans [UNKNOWN] highways, A, the lack of traffic and B, the fact that the road surface is far, far better. You should definitely put this on your To-do list for 2018. And what about the 718 Kaymond GTS? I love the way it looks, all those extra [UNKNOWN] just make it look so much meaner. It looks really good in racing yellow as well. The GTS four-wheeler hasn't changed, it's like a sort of greatest hit from the [UNKNOWN] [INAUDIBLE] really, not as good for [INAUDIBLE]. [LAUGH] So much fun. [INAUDIBLE] on a sports suspension, so it's lower by ten millimeters. You've also got more power in torque, so another 15 break horsepower. Curiously, there are slightly different torque figures for the two gear box variance in the Cayman GTS, with the PDK getting three pounds foot more than the manual, taking it to 317 pounds foot in total. But I will stick with the manual, thank you very much, cuz it just wonderful. In many ways, the 718 Cayman has been the perfect partner for this Amazing piece of road because it is very cold, here today and the surface is treacherous in places. So you want a car that you can trust, really. That feels faithful, that you can really enjoy the steering on it, just wonderful. The fact that it's electric Just doesn't seem to matter at all. It's certainly a benefit, the fact that you get mechanical lim-slip diff standard on the GTS. There is one problem with this car, though. You've probably guessed it. It's the engine, the 2.5-liter, four cylinder, turbo charged engine. Even if the flat six hadn't gone before it, I think we would still regret that this hadn't got a better soundtrack. The power, nothing to complain about there. You've got plenty to exercise the chassis I see where it is. Now when you're up in the mountains like this you want a soundtrack tha matches the scenery and I'm afraid this car just doesn't have one. strange enough when you start it up you get a sound that's very similar to the old six cylinder. It's sort bassy and sort of slightly breathy over the top then at small throttle openings at low rev. It does sound very much like [UNKNOWN] as you would expect, given that it's a turbo-charged [UNKNOWN]. But beyond that, I'm afraid it just sounds a bit harsh and gruff. Gravely And not very inspiring, which is a real shame. [MUSIC] The view just keeps getting better and better. What a bit of road. The Cayman in 718 guys is still a wonderful car with a tremendous chassis. And the best manual gearbox in the business but whereas it used to be the default choice, unless you have an allergy to cast, produce, and [INAUDIBLE], now the engine has meant its left the door ajar for things like the added TT RS, with it's sonorous five cylinder, and the new Alpine A110. But, whatever car you have at your disposal, make sure you add the port [INAUDIBLE] To your list of dream driving destinations. You won't regret it. [MUSIC]