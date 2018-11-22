Carfection
From article: 2020 Range Rover Evoque sports shades of Velar, mild hybrid powertrain

The new Range Rover Evoque has some awesome new toys and the looks to match

Transcript
When the Evoke launched back in 2011, they brought some really interesting design touches to the Range Rover family. But, last year, with the introduction of the stunningly attractive Velar, well, Evoke didn't quite look as hot as it used to. But for next year, land rover are putting some really interesting design touches into the car. So let's have a look. [MUSIC] Now, new Evoke shares virtually nothing with the old car and when I say virtually nothing, literally the only part it shares are the door hinges. They must have been really good door hinges but everything else is brand new. But what strikes you most immediately about the car is how much it inherits from Velar. Now Velar came out and its minimalist design blew absolutely everyone away. All of a sudden made everything else look over designed especially the Evoque. Now with this new redesign it has inherited some of those great minimalist touches. But still retaining the character of Evoke. In profile, a lot of the fussy design touches have been replaced with a more minimalist approach. The thinner belt-line accent crease that travels the length of the car, just under the door handles, still gives it that Evoke characteristic while embracing a cleaner, Velar style look. The rear of the Evoque was always this most recognizable angle, and frankly, for me, where it has the most to gain in a redesign. While previously the Evoque looked a little squashed at the rear, this sturdier look gives a much bolder presence. And the design touches that connect the rear lights side to side still give the car a wide sense of stance. It's a definitive improvement, if slightly less distinct that the outgoing car. There are fewer changes to the front, but still new head lights, intakes and repositioned fog lights all add up to a look that fits in perfectly with the changes all around the car. The new flush door handles that we saw on Velar crop up here too, and they take you into a completely overhauled interior. The in control touch pro jewel screens that we saw in action on Velar show up here too It's not quite as fully integrated into the dash as in its bigger brother, giving it less of a science fiction feel, but it looks incredibly sleek and ultra-modern nonetheless. A distinct lack of physical buttons won't be to everyone's taste, but to me it looks really nice and uncluttered. Apple CarPlay and Android also are available, as well as a rearview mirror that can switch between a traditional mirror and an HD feed from a rear camera. But the most interesting new toy is a system that uses cameras from all around the car to fuse together an image That effectively makes the entire bonnet invisible, allowing you to see everything you are approaching in detail. For anyone who's ever taken ten minutes to drive through a width restriction in town, trying not to scuff their alloys, this is an incredibly welcome innovation. There are more changes beneath the surface with Evoque. A mild hybrid system is now available that harvests energy while coasting and stores it for added boost later when needed. The platform that the new Evoque is built on is as Land Rover calls it designed to be electrified. There is a plug-in hybrid version of the car coming next year, and, although Land Rover won't comment on it right now, it's not a big leap of the imagination to assume a fully electric version is being considered for the not-too-distant future. So design-wise the Evoque has taken a massive leap forward and has really fitted in perfectly with the line of cars that continues on through Velar. And with interesting innovative touches to the interior and technology within it, it's going to be a really interesting prospect for years to come. How is it to drive? Well, we're gonna find out pretty soon.
RoadshowLand Rover

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Our hands-on impression of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2:03

Apple-Amazon deal spells trouble for third-party electronics sellers

1:40

TSA's automated security lanes aim to speed up holiday travel

1:08

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Why it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Ocean Cleanup project

5:04

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06