The most watched Roadshow videos of 2019

Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey folks, it's Cooley and I've got the top five roadshow videos that you watch the most in 2019. It's a great way to catalog a year of new cars. Let's go. [SOUND] Number five was our video on the Tesla Model three aceing its European crash test. This is like falling off a log. Think about it, you take the most exciting, attainable electric car in the world, and you crash the whole bunch. [NOISE] This is Internet goal. About the only stereotypes we were missing were a lens to put rabbit ears on the damn thing and an Okay Boomer license plate. [NOISE] [MUSIC] Number four was the Ford Mustang mach-E the heresy machine, a whole lot of you think the only thing that should come after the word mach is the number one. So, this got a lot of conversations going as you can imagine. Mustang like styling. It's a crossover. It's electric 300 miles of range. The cabin is way more Tesla than Ford. There's a lot to absorb here and we'll get our chance to do so in 2020. [MUSIC] Number 3, was the Tesla Model S long range edition. This one was kind of a surprise to be honest. Now, the car got almost perfect scores on our performance and technology categories, but it's still just a revised Model S. A car that is overdue for a restyle and sits in a category, big luxury sedans, and a lot of folks don't really care about it anymore. But with this incredible range, a model three motor powering the front wheels. Lots of software tweaks and a new suspension. It showed you the state of the art can make anything interesting. [MUSIC] Number two is our five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra. Now, many of you went from birth to drinking in the years it took for the Supra to come back to the market, but it was generally worth the wait. The looks are debatable and still being debated. The under pinnings being BMW both power train and out of the cabin are also controversial. But the fact that we got a new sports car was serious cred at a time when everything is about electric mobility, was pretty refreshing. But why can't I have a manual? [SOUND] Number 1 was of course, the Tesla Cybertruck. This thing came out of nowhere. Oohs, aahs, gasps, I'm sure some folks fainted. We had this thing come on looking like nothing else in the market, then you saw the CEO and the head designer vandalized it. [SOUND] Then they drove a totally unexpected electric ATV up to its squatting ramp, I mean, where does this end, there was nothing on TV as good as this Sunday, I'll stream that night, and it goes to remind us that Tesla can certainly do what it wants when it wants to. Keeps things exciting. [SOUND]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

72 episodes

Alphabet City

74 episodes

CNET Top 5

841 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1064 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

Samsung's first Bay Area store: A look inside

2:20

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

No Lightning port on 2021 iPhones?

6:16

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

CES 2020 preview: Surprise booths, slim screens and smart home everywhere

3:16

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Passport Elite

2:49

The world's first 3D-printed community is officially under construction

3:28

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02