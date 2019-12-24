The most watched Roadshow videos of 2019

[MUSIC]
Hey folks, it's Cooley and I've got the top five roadshow videos that you watch the most in 2019.
It's a great way to catalog a year of new cars.
Let's go.
[SOUND]
Number five was our video on the Tesla Model three aceing its European crash test.
This is like falling off a log.
Think about it, you take the most exciting, attainable electric car in the world, and you crash the whole bunch.
[NOISE]
This is Internet goal.
About the only stereotypes we were missing were a lens to put rabbit ears on the damn thing and an Okay Boomer license plate.
[NOISE]
[MUSIC]
Number four was the Ford Mustang mach-E the heresy machine, a whole lot of you think the only thing that should come after the word mach is the number one.
So, this got a lot of conversations going as you can imagine.
Mustang like styling.
It's a crossover.
It's electric 300 miles of range.
The cabin is way more Tesla than Ford.
There's a lot to absorb here and we'll get our chance to do so in 2020.
[MUSIC]
Number 3, was the Tesla Model S long range edition.
This one was kind of a surprise to be honest.
Now, the car got almost perfect scores on our performance and technology categories, but it's still just a revised Model S. A car that is overdue for a restyle and sits in a category, big luxury sedans, and a lot of folks don't really care about it anymore.
But with this incredible range, a model three motor powering the front wheels.
Lots of software tweaks and a new suspension.
It showed you the state of the art can make anything interesting.
[MUSIC]
Number two is our five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra.
Now, many of you went from birth to drinking in the years it took for the Supra to come back to the market, but it was generally worth the wait.
The looks are debatable and still being debated.
The under pinnings being BMW both power train and out of the cabin are also controversial.
But the fact that we got a new sports car was serious cred at a time when everything is about electric mobility, was pretty refreshing.
But why can't I have a manual?
[SOUND]
Number 1 was of course, the Tesla Cybertruck.
This thing came out of nowhere.
Oohs, aahs, gasps, I'm sure some folks fainted.
We had this thing come on looking like nothing else in the market, then you saw the CEO and the head designer vandalized it.
[SOUND]
Then they drove a totally unexpected electric ATV up to its squatting ramp, I mean, where does this end, there was nothing on TV as good as this Sunday, I'll stream that night, and it goes to remind us that Tesla can certainly do what it wants when it wants to.
Keeps things exciting.
[SOUND]
