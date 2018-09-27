The McLaren 600LT is amazing on the track

Your video,
In the eight or so years since McClaren Cars morphed into McClaren Automotive this has been my favorite car, the six seven five l t.
The l t just seem to add all that interactivity, driveability, dare I say it even Emotion the cars had lacked up to that point.
It was and remains a wonderful car.
The current lineup, this, the 570S actually here in spider form is my current favorite car.
And now, McLaren has added LT to sport series to give us this.
The 600 Lt, the name note as chatchi Senate or Chrunchy but this car is a [UNKNOWN] prospect.
Your 185,500 pounds get a dry weight of 1,247 kilos.
You get bespoke [UNKNOWN] tires that were developed alongside the car.
You get quicker steering, more linear torque delivery, and those amazing top exit exhausts.
The fact that it has higher cornering speeds than a 675 LT which will reach 125 miles an hour from a standstill in just 8.2 seconds is impressive For me, almost incidental to what should make a McLaren Longtail special.
And what of the track?
Well the Hungaro Ring is one of those places I've always wanted to visit.
It has a reputation for being slippery as well as narrow, and it certainly keeps you busy.
Sadly, I'm only going to get a handful of laps to get to know the track and also try to assess the car.
But, I shall do my best.
[MUSIC]
So here we are, rolling down the pit lane at the Hungara Ring, and there are a few things you notice straight away.
We've got the optional center, the light weight sport seat is great.
McClaren does the sport seat very well The other thing you notice straight away, we're in sport That gear shift is sporty.
You've got so much more noise straightaway.
It's quite a brutal shift because in sport you get the ignition cut whereas in track you get a fuel cut, and truck is a much smoother shift.
Because, to be honest, the sport shift is Little bit too brutal for on track because it is just the possibility it's going to unsettle the car.
So, lets put it into track mode.
That seems like a better thing to do.
The other thing you notice straight away is just the feelings through the brake pedal.
It's not as firm as Center was, but it's really solid feeling from the top of the pedal.
Really confidence is firing, lovely amount of weight through the steering.
Really natural feeling.
We go over the curves, through something like [UNKNOWN] [NOISE] It is actually surprising me.
Wow.
[NOISE]
I love the sound on those downshifts.
[NOISE]
Nice thing about this car is even when it does Cut loose, it doesn't feel like the sort of car, it doesn't feel unnatural, it doesn't make your heart rate spike, and it has got that LT emotion in tractivity that the 675 had.
It seems crazy, this 600 horsepower car [SOUND] Doesn't really feel [LAUGH] ridiculously quick in a straight line.
That's the world we're living in these days.
Nuts, isn't it?
[SOUND]
[LAUGH]
The 600 LT has 592 [UNKNOWN] horsepower and 457 pounds feet of torque, to be precise.
But it is the braking and cornering that set it apart, dynamically, from the 570S.
With an 8 millimeter drop in ride height, 10 millimeter wider front track, stiffer anti-roll bars, 13% firmer springs at the front, and 34% firmer springs at the rear, plus more toe on the rear, the feeling on the way into a corner is completely different.
Where the 570S feels pretty loose and mobile under hard braking 600LT is much more secure.
It's still beautifully adjustable if you want it to be, and in fact the weighted rotor speed is still to get it rotated on the brakes, but it's just much more precise.
The hydraulically assisted steering is also much weightier and more feelsome, something I noticed particularly when driving slowly back into the pits.
The other far-reaching change over the 570S of course is the 100 kilo reduction in weight.
Now, one of the big things with this 600LT is weight saving.
And McLaren has set out one of their lovely demonstrations here.
So we thought we'd go through it cuz I love all this sort of geeky stuff and exactly the nitty-gritty.
They did actually save 100 kilos and this is how.
Starting with this large item here, which obviously no longer.
We've got the exhaust coming out of the top now.
So not here.
So this is a hole [INAUDIBLE] carbon fiber, saving 7.2 kilos.
Now underneath, rear wing, including pylons [INAUDIBLE].
Plus three and a half kilos.
So that's adding back in, obviously.
No glove box or door pockets in this ultimate spec would save you one kilo.
So I think I would probably keep those because for one kilo.
Likewise, no audio or sound have minus 3.3 kilos, is it worth it?
I don't know.
Thanks for the ultimate sort of RS/LT spec.
Did I say RS?
I mean LT.
Might wait windscreen rear window, -2.1 kilos.
Lightweight [INAUDIBLE] 3.3 kilos.
Lightweight suspension components which bones uprise anti-roll bars -10.2 kilos.
And obviously that's [INAUDIBLE] important sort of a bit like wheels because it's obviously ought to do with suspension, how it's gonna soak up the bumps.
Etc.
Moving down here, that top exit, stainless steel exhaust, minus 12.6 kilos, and it looks and sounds fabulous into the bargain.
Lightweight Alcantara interior trim.
I love a bit of Alcantara, and it saves 5.6 kilos, Which is pretty good, mostly really through the fact that it's got no carpet, and thinner carpet in the luggage compartment.
Lightweight braking system, taken a lot of components from the Super series, which is the 720S series.
No air conditioning, now that's a tricky one, because it saves 12.6 kilos, which is a big chunk.
But VNE, certainly on daylight today.
Probably still [INAUDIBLE] air conditioning.
Anyway, moving further down here, come [INAUDIBLE] -21 kilos.
Now this is the standard ones you get with the car.
You can see that next to 3.6.
Or having this, which is the one out of the center, incredibly light.
I really like the standard seat, so if you don't wanna spend the extra on getting those, I think they're a great plus.
It's actually slightly easier to get in and out without these extra side bolsters, but there we are.
And then ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tires.
17 kilo which is huge obviously sprung weight as well.
The combination of that weight saving with this new tire, that's really what adds so much to making the 600RT fantastically drive around the track.
Add it all up and you get 100kg Which is nicely represented here by 81 bags of sugar and a 19 kilo trolley.
[SOUND]
It's surprisingly heavy, actually.
It really is.
[MUSIC]
You feel, even after a few laps
You know there's so much more to come from this car in terms of what you're gonna be able to learn with it.
Just that lovely balance main corner you get it right and find that sweet spot in this car.
Breaking deep into the corners and really getting that
Getting that nose in, it's a car [NOISE] [LAUGH] You really, really enjoy.
It's properly malleable, both into mid corner and then on the way out.
Coming down this main straight [INAUDIBLE] 600 horsepower, and you hear the brakes bang.
In here you can really lovely feel in the brakes.
It's so much more stable and much more power as well than 570.
This is tricky, this downhill corner.
Even there, a downhill corner.
Just coming off the throttle you feel the rear end start to rotate.
And it feels natural, the car is with you.
That's exactly what you want.
Then, up over the curves here, you feel it just moving around, real confidence in the tire.
Trying to tuck us in here.
Won't go away.
Whisper it, I'd have this [UNKNOWN].
[LAUGH]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
I've been impressed by certain aspects of recent [UNKNOWN] but I admit they haven't really got under my skin.
Even in the all too brief time I had in the six hundred LT, however, I was rather smitten.
I need to drive it more to give it a definitive verdict.
But on initial acquaintance, it is just what I was hoping for.
There was a fear that the six seven five LT might have been a one off, a flash in the pan, a luck anomaly.
But in the six hundred LT, McLaurin has proved that it understands what made the previous LT so special.
Has conjured up the same beguilingly tangible characteristics.
[SOUND] Ones that are about more than just [UNKNOWN] speed.
[SOUND] The ones that make you smile rather than just nod in acknowledgement of a [INAUDIBLE].
I can't wait to drive this car on the road.
I think it's gonna be absolutely.
Brilliant.
[MUSIC]
