Lamborghini Sian is the first hybrid Lambo

We are on the Lamborghini stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 and the big news is. This green objects clearly based on the eventual fact mentor s v j. It's their first attempt at wolf hybrid system underneath the skin. Let's start with the name first because Internet will obviously tell me I got it wrong but apparently it is Siaz. Which is an Italian dialect from around some scatter LNAZ where Lamborghini is based, and it's NFKP 37. What does those initials mean? Well there Ferdinand PX obviously died recently, and 37 is 1937 for the year that he was born. He was a man that bought Lamborghini under the VW umbrella when they were at the end of Diablo one Man and he has much longer after that. Anyway, brings us back to this. Under there is still the vitro that we're used to but there's a hybrid guy chain in there as well we 12 has got titanium inlet valves in it, and it's now to 774 great horsepower, but 48 volts electric motors it sits inside the gearbox in the back of the car, do some traditional 34 brake horsepower to 28 pounds of torque. Not a lot, but it means to maneuver the car around when reversing or parking. There's a supercapacitor, which is instead of lithium ion battery situation ahead of the engine to help with weight distribution. And the big thing for me is that this 48 volt system charged by Regenerative braking system will hopefully smooth out the gearbox. Now the gearbox in the vents door has been one of the bugbears with it because it's just it's just not smooth it starts single clock systems and independent shifting road system. And it's just not as good as your last thoughts obviously with the extra power is the fact that it can act i suppose a bit like the P one and talk Phil, you hope that it might be able to take out that massive sort of whip lashing lurch that you get certainly enforcer mode. So there we are. That is the new The Lamborghini Sian [INAUDIBLE] and that is the number they [INAUDIBLE] top speed over 217 miles an hours under 2.8 seconds They did not. Next event. Let us know in the comments below. Check out all the other videos from Franklin. Thank you very much. [BLANK_AUDIO]

