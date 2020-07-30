The Honda E looks cute and is full of tech

[BLANK_AUDIO]
Today I'm reviewing in new Honda.
But it's not this one.
The Pioneer 700.
I'm not reviewing the spookily clever Honda Miimo lawnmower either.
It works out a mowing schedule based on the weather forecast apparently.
Nor am I about to go bobbing about in a Honwave, no.
That's not even on the deck chair.
Someone's gone in for a start.
This is a bit like a sorta rubbish version of that pond rabbit.
The Impossible Dream isn't here whether the 70s chap sort of goes around and does all the Formula One cars and stuff.
There is some disconnection though, because what am I actually reviewing It's just over there.
Quite comfortable actually.
This is the new Honda E, cute, isn't it?
It's a face that somehow easy to antromorphorphise.
Naturally, it looks like a panda, the animal, not the feared, obviously.
Anyway, as you probably know, the E stands for electric and underneath this on your platform is a 35 and a half kilowatt hour battery, powering either a 100 or 113 kilowatt motor on the rear axle.
That translates to 134 152 brake horsepower and torque is the same healthy 232 pounds foot in both variants.
This is the advanced model Meaning it has the more powerful motor, dropping the nautiz 60 mile an hour time from nine to eight seconds.
The advanced also gets 17 rather than 16 inch wheels, which looks snazzy but drop the wl TP range from 136 to 127 miles.
That's not very far from a full battery.
But Honda is very much pitching its first proper bed as an urban car.
Of course, a short journey in a city doesn't necessarily equate to a brief journey.
So Honda has tried hard to make the interior an appealing place to spend time.
The aesthetic is very much that of a 1970s lounge, but with a widescreen TV in it, it's also tried to maximise space inside with a wheelbase it's identical to a jazz despite the car measuring 135 millimetres less overall.
Having said that, the boot is small, and the rear seats, well, it's not really designed for me, back here.
But then, that's fine.
Not every car should be.
Lights up here.
Charging is via the little hatch in the nooze.
And while a full battery on a type two 7.4 kilowatt charger will take just over four hours and 80% charge will take just 31 minutes on a 50 kilowatt rapid charger More question a bit.
For now, let's turn it on.
Listen to the welcome jingle.
And then press D for drive.
It is not a light car there's over 1500 kilos, but because all the weight is low down because of the battery pack.
And it's void distribution of 5050 spread evenly between the axles is actually pretty neat thing rear wheel drive, it would have forced do massive overstayed know what am I doing the West actually be surprised Nippy because it feels quite nice to handle and it's got Michelin Pilot Sport four tires on it which is an eco tire, one of the reasons for it,they rear wheel drives if you can get more loft for the front wheels 50 degrees Straight right at the turning circle 9.6 metres, which is London, taxis about just under eight says pretty good is since its urban character.
As does the way it sprint's away from a standstill and up to about 30 miles an hour.
Particularly if you engage sport mode to sharpen the throttle response.
The node 60 times is not particularly quick but it feels nippy enough.
The ride is also really quite good.
You've got McPherson struts all around.
It feels quite sort of calm,pretty smoothly ,suddenly soaks up the bigger impact really well.>>In fact, it's so quiet and refined inside.
It feels a bit like a big luxury saloon in a super mini body.
It's pretty much the opposite of my player wanted to really Whether that's a good or bad thing probably depends on your mood.
Now, one of the things I do like about TVs is the ability for the one pedal driving.
So if you press this button here, turns it on, and then even better, I can adjust the region by the pedals on the back of the wheel.
So you just need to think of it as being like light puddles in an internal combustion engine car.
So you're coming out to a corner and.
And you want to increase the engine braking, you press the down paddle.
So you're going down the gears as standard in every Honda re.
You get these little cameras in the place of winners, which means you've got screens just Just here.
Now I'm not used to using screen size they seem to work pretty well on.
I haven't found them too perplexing.
The only thing is when I was reversing earlier on through.
Roads narrow gap and it did feel a bit odd looking at the screen just trying to judge I perhaps didn't trust it as I would a normal mirror, but everyday driving pretty good.
You can also make them extremely wide angle just at the edge to take away any blind spots which is good.
The reason for having cameras is of course to keep the wits down and improve aerodynamics thereby helping eke out more range from the batteries.
[SOUND] Guys thank God we're coming down here.
Had we had wing mirrors, we'd probably lost them at that point.
And while we're on the subject of mirrors, One of the things you get with the advanced is this, a camera for your rear view mirror.
But it's already very nice, but didn't like the one in the new defender either, it just kind of just, I don't know it's wrong your eyes don't adjust that quickly, it's just, no.
Some situations probably.
Yeah, but by and large, no.
Another thing you get with the advanced model is a three pin socket to go with the HDMI port.
Why you might ask?
Well because when you're charging up, you can play Super Nintendo.
With Yoshi.
if you're in a more diligent frame of mind, you could catch up on some work.
But why limit yourself to looking at screens, a little bit of baking perhaps smoothie that a cake mix Be careful with this.
[SOUND] Dangerous.
Or you could pretend you're in a convertible, with the wind in your hair.
[SOUND] May break out the miniature ironing board and this is getting ridiculous now, I'm sorry.
That's a step too far back to the proper road testing.
How then do I feel about this interior whilst we're driving?
Well, fairly obviously, the two screens here the further one, you just have to ignore it.
That's for the passenger to.
Get involved with.
This one here, you set it up for Apple car play to be honest, or Android Auto obviously, or you could just have a photo of some trees or an aquarium if you're stationary.
It is nice, I haven't Find it to distracting factory which is what you think it might be.
The actual driver display here is nicely uncluttered.
You just got the speed which is to be honest pretty much we need the power Are charged as they're saying how much range you've got left on a battery you've got left.
I do like the retro theme overall in here though.
This word is called mix.
It's a bit like sort of being in a modern version, arrest Amod Trinitron television for anyone who remembers when Sony did those Overall, it's hard not to fall for the charms of the hungry.
It has some of the same fun and retro character that appeals so much when the new menu was launched 20 years ago.
It's engaging enough nipping around lanes that I don't think it should just be considered urban in nature, either.
Although because of that limited range, it is definitely a car for short journeys.
The other downside is the rather hefty price which stands at 26,660 pounds for the standard model and rises to over 29,000 pounds for the advance.
As with an apple or Dyson product, you are definitely paying A very appealing design.
This is a purchase that you make with your heart not with your head,there's nothing wrong with that.
