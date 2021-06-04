The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is sophisticated yet obnoxiously loud
Carfection
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
If you don't want to be deemed anti social in the latest Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 then you need to get away from people far far away.
Because this car is loud.
It is turn it up to a level And then multiplied by four exhausts.
In fact, I think this might just be the most raucous road call I have ever driven.
Now before we go any further, I think we should probably stop and have a look at what's generating all that noise.
The engine is the most powerful ever fitted to a production Ford road car.
It's so powerful that Ford has decided to fix the bonnet in not one but three places.
Ant there it is, in all its glory.
760 brake horsepower and 625 pounds fit of torque.
[MUSIC]
Produce a Romeo engine plant on the niche line.
And then modular VAT for some pretty cool names over the years of Terminator Coyote.
This is the predator.
This is 5.2 litres or 315 cubic inches.
But this is not just a supercharged version of the naturally aspirated Voodoo engine.
Which was in the GT 350 cars that had a flat plane crank and it's got a cross plane crank.
That's a 2.65 liter routes type supercharger takes 90 brake horsepower just to run that port fuel injection.
It is a mighty mighty thing.
Couple of other things whilst we've got the bonnet up I love this big magnesium brace that goes all the way across here.
Really.
Architectural.
This car has also got the handling pack on it.
So we've got adjustable top notes here.
The handling pack also gives you the splitter workers and the gurney flap on the rear wing.
You can also spec your Shelby GT 500 with a carbon fiber Track Pack which would delete the rear seats give you carbon fiber wheels or carbon fiber splitter gt for rear wing.
Uncom two tires instead of the standard Pilot Sport 4S rubber.
Anyway, back to this car, which has the optional stripes on the outside and the technology pack with the B&O sound system on the inside.
The full fat electrically adjustable seats have also been replaced with some more fitting items.
These manually adjustable recaros they really do feel more appropriate The avatar on the web as well.This car is sort of the automotive equivalent of the Hulk.
For stars I mean it looks muscle by the view as over this huge bulging bonnet and then there's the pain.
Grab a line and actually looks a bit like 1970s color for dead called Lamont green.
But it doesn't just look like the Hulk, it feels like the Hulk as well that it almost feels every bit as potent as the numbers would suggest.
This is definitely not a case of all.
Mario Kart driver says the nice thing that sort of surprising thing is actually how smooth this engine is.
You really kinda run it all the way out.
[SOUND] The other big and really nice surprise is just how good this gearbox is.
It's a tremec seven speed dual clutch, gearbox and it's so smooth.
It's not just good for this car, it's a really, really good Dual clutch transmission.
It makes you feel really happy to actually explain the performance of the engine.
The whole car it just feels more usable because the transmission is so quick.
It's so smooth it does not unsettle the car.
It's all fantastic.
Why these big paddles two ribs on the back, remind me of the ones in the Ford Raptor.
We've got various motor, I've kept the steering always in sport just to give that bit more connection.
There are also four modes for the exhaust, which normally go from quiet through normal and sport to track, but more accurately go from mildly beating eardrums to wake the dead.
There are also three modes for the magneride dampers, but on the road i'd advocate sticking to their softest normal setting, which already feels firm enough.
[SOUND] Refer over the small bumps it's actually really good, it's got really good small bump sensitivity is just over the bigger hits where you notice that it's a big car that is trying to control.
It always feels like a big car this though.
It weighs 1900 kilos Since 4.8 meters long, two meters wide, and it feels every bit of that it doesn't shrink around you.
I did actually drive this car round go a few weeks ago.
And in full track mode there it's surprisingly good.
It's car but Ratan Frankie.
Notice the waiting for more of his Basically but it still got tired and it's not just pushing a you can balance it it's surprisingly smooth out the limit is not just Larry trying to light up the tires absolutely everywhere.
Good it is quite a bumpy circuit and you certainly notice those bumps have because it's such a fast second as well at this Ready.
He's forced to hide them straight.
You become very aware of what it's trying to cope with.>>And just in case you're wondering, yes, the truck mode was too loud for the track anyway, back to Angela.
[SOUND] Wow.
Despite what you might think it doesn't feel lazy in any way, it sound also isn't dominated by the supercharger, like some cars.
[SOUND]
It obviously doesn't work the eight and a half [UNKNOWN] Unlike the GT 350s engine, but 7700 still feels like plenty to be honest.
traction is actually really impressive as well.
We know that this is obviously now a must Start with independent rear suspension.
And remember from the GT 350, just how much grip these fours Mustangs have.
We've got a huge three or five section tire in the front 315 at the rear and it means you want to know slide turning grip for all our weight It really does hustle.
[SOUND]
Thankfully, the big 420 millimeter discs do a very good job of stopping it too.
It's a really nice first pedal fail.
In many ways, the GT 350 is probably the pure car more of the driver's car.
You can get it with a manual gearbox for a start button.
I actually think I'd prefer the character of this.
I always found the GT 350s naturally aspirated engine a little bit tricky just because it really revving it sorta always didn't fit with the character expect from a Mustang.
This we always torque is much more likely Now I am aware that quite a few of the cars we review on car faction are tantalizingly unavailable to those of you in the USA is looking at UGIS.
Well, this time the boot is on the other foot.
This car is not available in the UK.
If you want to, you're going to have to report it and it's going to cost an awful lot more $70,000 this costs in the USA
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
Sort of feels like redressing the balance.
After producing an electric Mustang.
This must be the first justice was [NOISE] {The largest car I've ever driven } towards own claimed combined fuel economy figure equates to 16.8 mpg.
I didn't even see that.{ The range of a market is probably better than this actually.} So there we are.
loud and proud.
One of the most muscular of muscle
To cars, and yet I almost hesitate to branded as a muscle car because that might bring with it the impression that it will only make sense on a long stretch road.
And that's definitely not the case.
These GT Mustang
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Unless you underestimate them at your peril.
They are much more sophisticated than I'm sure a lot of people think.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
Rimac Nevera: An electric hypercar that sets the bar
12:08
The Zenvo TSR-S has a neat party trick with its active rear wing
10:16
The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is the coolest way to get flies...
8:50
BMW 128ti: A true rival to the Golf GTI
10:42
The Cupra Fomentor sets a high bar for the new brand
10:50
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR might be the best-sounding SUV you...
9:15
We take the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 out on track
10:26
The Peugeot 508 SW PSE is a new contender in the fast station...
10:30
Lotus Elise: Saying goodbye to an iconic British sports car