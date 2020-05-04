The BMW X5 M Competition is the right kind of wrong
Transcript
[SOUND]
This is a BMW X5 and not only that it's the even higher performance competition model, which means it has 617 horsepower.
Now being a geriatric at heart, me driving this thing is about like trying to get a cocker spaniel to play a game of scrabble.
It just doesn't make any sense.
But I've been in it all week.
So why don't we do a little walk-around?
Again, I hope you're all staying safe out there.
I have been social distancing, like Howard Hughes in his recluse years.
I'm washing my hands a lot.
Anyway, the X5 M, this thing offers a metric [SOUND] load of performance luxury And fancy features I'm not even able to scratch the surface in this video, but I will hit a few of the highlights.
As you might expect competition models sit at the top of the X five Range.
Their grill surrounds mirror caps, badging and other parts are treated to a black finish.
Now you can get a staggered set of wheels as a no charge option that's 21 inches up front, 22 is at the back.
Of course they all come wrapped with gummy soft performance tires.
At the rear since this is an SUV or a sports activity vehicle in BMW parlance, it's got to be versatile and it is with the main hatch open here you can see there's this little tailgate which is actually kinda cool keeps items from rolling out and When you drop it at the push of a button, it gives you a nifty little place to sit.
Now as for cargo space as it's configured right now, just about 34 cubic feet, but if you drop this 40 2040 split backrest pull a couple levers here, that figure grows to more than 72.
But if that's not enough, there's even a little bit of hidden under floor storage right here.
The back bench is pretty tight on leg room and it's actually hard to get back there because of the narrow door openings and broad sills.
But with the 30 $600 Executive package, those out board seats are heated.
Now that options group also get your things like soft closed doors, massaging front buckets, heated and cooled cupholders plus a lot more Next, let's talk powertrain stuff.
BMW engineers managed to cram a 4.4 liter twin turbocharged V8 under here in standard X5M's.
It puts out 600 horsepower but as I mentioned, competition models have 617.
Either way, torque tops out at 553 pound feet.
Delivering those walloping figures.
This engine features direct fuel injection.
It's got liquid to air intercooling and valve tronic variable valve lift now ensuring it all stays in one piece at least until the warranty expires.
It also features a closed deck cylinder block for extra strength and a forged crank shaft.
This engine is an absolute sweetheart.
It's smooth, delivers astonishing performance, and it even sounds pretty good, especially when the active exhaust system is uncorked.
[SOUND]
But Heaven forbid anything go wrong under here.
I mean, how do you service anything?
And that engine is matched to an M step tronic.
Eight speed automatic transmission, which allows you to adjust the shift speed and sharpness.
It's interesting.
I don't know if you've noticed, but BMW really has a thing for the letter M Aside from that transmission there's also m servo tronic speed sensitive variable ratio steering.
There are m compound brakes with 395 millimeter cross drilled front rotors that's more than 15 and a half inches in diameter and they are clamped by six piston calipers.
The M x drive all wheel drive system is rear biased but it also features a multi plate clutch which apportions torque between the front and rear axles as necessary.
This vehicle has an active m differential
hmm It also has adaptive M suspension professional with active role stabilization.
What not that kind of role?
Competition models also feature an M Sport exhaust system.
The list goes on and on.
All this exorbitant technology results in pretty shocking performance zero to 60 in just 3.7 seconds.
Top speed is limited to 155 miles an hour or 177 with the optional m drivers package.
Overall it's not too bad for something weighing more than 5400 pounds.
Of course there's even more stuff inside but one of the most amazing things about this interior is not a driver aid or a feature.
It's actually it's the smell.
Competition models feature full Merino leather trimmings and the aroma is just rich and luxurious.
This interior is beautiful, with excellent materials like radiant carbon fiber trim and contrasting colors.
Plus, it's comfortable thanks to these super adjustable front seats.
And there's plenty of tech.
Right on the dashboard is BMW live cockpit professional with the I drive seven operating system.
Now not only is this infotainment arrays.
Super responsive.
It's got a 12.3 inch screen that's colorful and sharp.
But usability is a concern.
At first it's like whoa, because there's just so much going on.
There are menus and icons and sub menus and then You can use a touchscreen there's the rotary knob, there's a touchpad on the knob.
You can use voice commands.
And then of course they're even gesture controls.
It's all completely overwhelming and, frankly pretty unnecessary.
But poke around for a while and this system does start to make sense.
Plus it is super responsive.
There's hardly any lag ever and it boots up basically instantly.
But be warned there are settings for like everything.
There are settings for settings that control other settings.
It's crazy Naturally this x five m competition comes with a huge range of driver aids, It's got things like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert Lane Keeping Assist, I mean, you the drill.
This model also features the driving assistance professional package which includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability Unfortunately with everything going on in the world right now, we are not allowed to show you what it's like to drive this vehicle.
But I can tell you and to start it is stupid fast.
This thing will blow you down the road with the force of a frickin hurricane.
It's crazy.
But when you put various settings in comfort mode this vehicle is also quite placid, smooth, docile, easy to drive.
As for the transmission it too is very smooth and it will shift with lightning speed.
This vehicle steering ratio is very quick and it makes it feel quite agile though you don't get a whole lot of steering feel through the tiller here As for those low profile Michelin tires, they undoubtedly provide tons of grip.
But you also feel practically every expansion joint or little pothole in the road no matter what setting you've got it in.
Unfortunately, inside here there is a bit more tire noise than I expected.
You do get a lot of road rumble from those Michelins, more than I would have expected in this otherwise very luxurious interior.
And as for the brakes they are nearly inexhaustible on the street, plus the BMW provides two different settings for the pedal, there is comfort and sport, though I find comfort much easier to modulate in everyday usage, finally there's a pair of m buttons here on the steering wheel, Each of these are programmable, so you can change various vehicle settings and have instant access to them right here on the wheel.
[MUSIC]
The BMW X 5M competition is an immensely capable, luxurious and fast utility vehicle.
One that is of course loaded with technology.
But honestly for me, it's all just a bit too much.
in certain ways this vehicle kind of feels like a simulation.
And honestly, lower trim versions of the X5 are gonna be perfectly fine.
You don't need to go all in on this thing.
If you're an orthopedic surgeon or like bank executive and you're going to use this thing to commute to work every day, you will absolutely love it.
But if you want a vehicle that's a little more engaging beyond offering just straight line speed or if you need something that's a touch more family friendly, you're probably going to want to look elsewhere.
Anyway, thank you very much for watching and make sure to check the road show YouTube channel regularly for more videos like this one.
And most importantly, you stay safe out there.
[BLANK_AUDIO]