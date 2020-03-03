The Bacalar is a return to coach building for Bentley

Transcript
Transcription not available for The Bacalar is a return to coach building for Bentley.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

82 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

955 episodes

What the Future

334 episodes

Tech Today

1123 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

Bob Iger drove Disney to scoop up our childhood

2:59

Disney's surprise CEO departure while Baby Yoda steals Toy Fair (The Daily Charge, 2/26/2020)

9:29

Schools are tracking kids and that raises all kinds of questions (Daily Charge, 2/25/2020)

9:22

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

New leaks show iPhone SE 2, AirPods X and iOS 14

4:54

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

5 underappreciated features of your Google Home

6:59

The world's highest-resolution holographic display

4:37

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS

9:45

Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone so far

13:48

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41