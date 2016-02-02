The 993 generation 911 GT2 is the best Porsche ever according to Charles Morgan

Roadshow
The 993 generation 911 GT2 is the best Porsche ever according to Charles MorganFormer Morgan Motor Company Managing Director Charles Morgan thinks that the 993 generation 911 GT2 is the best Porsche off all time and it takes poetry for him to express how he feels about it.
Transcript
[MUSIC] A whirl-blast from around the hill rushed over the woods with a startling sound. And then, all was still. Wordsworth, William Wordsworth, he could have been writing that about this car, the Porsche 993 GT2. [MUSIC] And a very, very special car it is too. [MUSIC] If you like it [UNKNOWN] answer To the arms race that's going on in the super car world at the time. You'd already had the Porsche 959, you had the Ferrari F40, you'd in fact had the McClaren F1, but this is the real real answer, the 993 GT2. And, of course, what it is, it's the 959 technology in the Porsche turbo, but Lightened up. So in fact they've taken away the four wheel drive, and what they've build is the last I think of the true road racers, a racing car, but it's just fantastic on the road. And why is that? Well, cuz it's very light, but it's got amazing technology. [MUSIC] The 993 model Porsche, which was built between 1995 and 1998, Was, of course, the last of the Echo Porsches. But it was much more than that. It has the original windscreen size of the first 911 of 1964. And Tony [UNKNOWN] changed it. Yes, sure he did, the Englishman who was designing for Porsche at the time. He changed the wing shape, obviously the headlights. And so it looks different, but it's still got this lovely, narrow cockpit, which, by the way, is wonderful for seeing out of as well. But of course it needed massive grade tires. So Tony, I'm sure it was, designed these huge front and rear stacks or wheel arch extensions to take the, in fact a 12 inch wheel on the back on some of the real hot racing cars. He put a splitter on the front, which of course kept the front down. And he put this lovely, I think, some people call it a bit boy racer, it's not. It does a serious job of down force. At 150 miles an hour, this really works and plants the back of the car. I think all in all, this is the greatest Porsche of all time. [MUSIC] Sadly this rare car doesn't belong to me. The lucky chap who owns it is Nick Ramsey, Porsche collector, organizer of Porsche tracks days and general car enthusiast. I brought Nick and the car to the Lake District to test this wonderful machine in a stunning landscape. Before he let me loose on the winding roads [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] We stop for a chat to find out more about the car. What makes it unique, and the best of all Porsches. This is a special Porsche. This is a special Porsche. Why is this a special Porsche? This is a special Porsche because it was made as a homologation special to race in the GT2 class. There are very few original cars left. This is not an original car, but it's got all the correct pieces to make it a GT2. How did Porsche build these cars? Cuz they obviously with a turbo- Yes. And it's a 993- They- How did they build them? They had the 993 on the line and they took bodies from the line with a sun roof. [MUSIC] Well, Lexus this car does not have a sunroof. It doesn't have a sunroof. The reason it doesn't have a sunroof is that they took them round the back of the factory, and they cut the roof off. They then welded a cage in and then put the roof on top afterward, which means that should you ever want to take the cage out you have to actually cut it out of the car, it's the only way. What makes this car special to drive? It's so many things, it's so many. The feedback is just phenomenal from the steering. A lot of the time when you're really going fast, particularly on a track, you feel like the front wheels are barely in touch with the road. You tend to drive with The back of the car almost and it's just a joy. I can't tell you in a list why, it's just an emotional thing. You know, it's one of those cars where you get in it and as soon as it starts you think, yeah I'm home, I'm somewhere I know What to do. The car's gonna look after me, and we're gonna have a great time together. [SOUND] This is the [UNKNOWN] car on the road, effectively. It's a fabulous car to drive. I mean, the steering's ultra precise. It's completely planted. Of course it's got that [UNKNOWN] 6 engine, so that's That amazing traction out of the corners. And I love it, I really, really love it. I mean, ergonomically it's a bit of a disaster, if I'm honest. You can't find any of the switches and well, the dashboard is, I suppose, 1964 isn't it? With a bit of extra bits and bobs on it. But Who gives a stuff for economics when the car drives like this? [MUSIC] [SOUND] I absolutely love this car, but there's one problem. And the problem Problem is. It's too good. So the prices of these cars have just gone ballistic. I mean for a homologation 993 GT2, [INAUDIBLE] car, red car, or a race car. It's only collectors,only investors, that can afford them and that's such a shame because this car is absolutely built to be driven. This is the car for crossing continents. This is the car for the [UNKNOWN]. [SOUND] [MUSIC] The poet of the Lake District, William Wordsworth, wrote Phantom of Delight about his personal discovery about what makes a woman desirable, but this poem could equally been written about the Porsche 993 GT2. A big breathing resourceful breath a traveler between life and death. The reason firm the temperate will, endurance foresight strength and skill. A perfect car noble planned to warm, to comfort, to command and yet with spirit still and bright, with something of angelic light.