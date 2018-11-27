The 992 generation of Porsche 911 is here -- and it looks great
Since the Porsche 911 first arrived 55 years ago, there have been seven distinct generations of the iconic rear engine sports car.
And now, there is an eighth.
This, the new 992.
If you want one easily quotable fact, This car is five seconds faster around a ring than its predecessor.
If you want one really geeky fact, you'll be interested to know that the tiao that sit on either side of the six now spin in opposite directions.
Which apparently helps them spoil out more quickly.
Of course I can hear the accusations all ready.
It look exactly the same.
The designers phoned it in from the beach.
Micky Mouse has changed more than the exterior of the 911.
So I thought I'd start with the part of the car that is visually very different, the interior.
And well, where to begin?
I mean, it's more horizontal rather than vertical now, but let's start with this.
This car is obviously PDK, PDK is now eight-speed instead of seven-speed before.
There will be a manual coming and that will still be seven-speed.
I can't imagine that going to eight-speed but anyway, we'll leave that for another day.
But they've changed the shifter.
So before it used to be the sorta like a gear lever really.
And you could push it across and then shift sequence.
And now we've got this Little tong switch, which is rather nice.
Perhaps a shame.
I don't know.
We'll have to see.
Did someone use it anyway, I think they just used the pedals.
Here we are.
It's all very modern and up to date.
We got the 10.9 inch touch screen which does seem particularly big in a 911.
We are used to saying Machan and the big screens and Amer.
Things like that.
In the confines of a 911, it does feel full with screens.
Of the screens, well, behind the steering wheel, which is of a new design, it still read 360mm design.
They went with a small diameter for the second generation of 911.
Obviously, kept it with this.
Here, with we've got sport chrono from up there.
You get the drive modes.
I'll come back to that in a minute.
But looking at these dials, it's still recognizably 911.
So we've got the five different circles going in here, still with the analog central rev counter, which is somehow very important really.
And it's a beautiful thing, it's a different design to what you'll find on any other Porsche.
And it's, yeah, I like it rather a lot.
Just going back to here, though.
So we have switches up here, showed you already before, but we also have a cup holder here.
They've got rid of them.
I wanna say you've got one for the passenger over there, but they've got rid of that bar across there, which Which is always a little bit awkward, isn't it?
Back to here, so we got switches for traction control, and PDCC on this car which is portion done on the chaise control.
But if you want to change other things, if you haven't got sport [INAUDIBLE] you have to in to the screens to go between wet, normal, sport, sport plus, and individual and switch the exhaust on and off.
I think that's a bit of shame.
I know it gets rid of all the cluster down here but I quite liked having the buttons that you could just, if you're driving it you just want to be able to press a button down there, know exactly where it is, roll in the [UNKNOWN], look at the screen.
Small gripe, but there we are.
Talking of wet, this acoustic sensors in the front arches.
Essentially, that's a posh way of saying it's got ears now so it can detect when it's wet and it would automatically Switch it into wet mode and leave, which changes the things like ESP, and the throttle mapping, and things like that, and the rear wing as well.
This particular car is a Carrera 4S.
They're starting the S models which were always the best selling models of S and GTS people.
That's what people wanted, the standard Carrera.
Has never sold as well.
So it's understandable that they're starting out with this.
For that you're getting 444 brake horsepower, 391 pounds worth of torque.
Not 63 or not 62 miles an hour in 3.4 seconds which is insanely quick for a non-GT car.
And a top speed of 119 miles an hour.
So there we are.
We better go have a look at the outside because that has changed a bit.
Anyway, it's still [UNKNOWN] but it has changed a bit so let's go and have a look at the outside.
[SOUND] So, here we are then.
The exterior.
Definitely evolution rather than revolution, as it generally always is with the 911.
And there are going to be some people that are going, if you like a 911, then you probably love the look of this.
If you didn't like the look of a 911 before, and you think they're dull and boring, then I doubt this is going to change your mind.
But I'm going to assume I'm talking to the former group of people, so let's start with some dimensions.
20 millimeters longer, principally at the front, which has a lot to do with crashing.
It's actually 2 millimeters taller, but over all, of course, it looks lower because you got the extra length.
Now we've only got one body style, so previously where you had the four wheel drive cars, they've got a slightly wider body, now same body regardless of two wheel drive or four wheel drive.
Forty five millimeters wider and you particular notice that at the front arches which I think you have always noticed the rare hips on a 911, but I think these front arches really do look much wider.
As we are around the front, you got active cooling flaps in front like you had the 918 Spyder.
So they obviously open up if you need it.
Close off to [UNKNOWN] aerodynamics.
This has got the LED matrix lights, bonnet also a bit longer, sort of lengthens that nose as well.
Moving around, wheels, now these are big, big wheels.
We got 20 inch wheels on the front, 21 inch wheels on the back, which is the same diameters as you get On the previous gen in GT3RS, where these aren't quite as wide.
These are 20 millimeters narrow, front to rear.
But nonetheless, that's a big set of wheels.
Brakes, 350 millimeters front and rear.
We've got the steels on this, obviously, carbons, I'm sure.
PCCB will be An option the dampers the possum dampers they are now they have been completely recharged.
And they now basically, fundamentally have a broader operating window.
So more comfortable and you want to be comfortable but even more control when you want to be in sport.
There is also A sport chassis, which lowers it by ten millimeters.
On close inspection of the numbers of the new 911, perhaps the biggest disappointment is that the weight has increased by some 55 kilos.
Surely that's not in the script in this day and age.
At 1,565 kilos, it is still relatively light compared to its competitors, but it seems a shame, nonetheless.
I challenged Porsche about and the reasons given were as follows.
In large crush structures and the bigger body and about 12 kilos of particular filter and new emissions necessity adds another 10 kilos.
The larger wheels add a bit more and the new four shaft eight speed PDK gear box, accounts for a portly 20 kilos of the extra weight.
There was a good reason for changing the gearbox over.
And that is to accommodate some hybrid paraphanelia in future models.
Watch this space.
Moving down here.
Now this is gonna sound really odd.
This will typify why some people go, seriously if you're gonna talk about door handles, then clearly it hasn't changed that much overall design.
Really sleek and it just cleans up the whole front of the car really nicely I think.
And they sit flesh to the car so there you go.
While there are no 996 style friday head light departures from the design scripts at the front The rear of the car does have a more modern look to it.
It would be more easily distinguishable at a distant as the latest 992.
As you come around the rear, it's worth mentioning you can get optional rear wheel steer on the 911.
This is really where the sort of the biggest design change is.
Got these exhaust pipes down here which are reminiscent to me of the [UNKNOWN] 2RS on the previous generation.
Because they come out of this here rather than sitting below it.
The big light bar at the back.
We're seeing that more and more on cars.
It's something that I remember from old Crier 4S that always had that big light bar across the back.
I don't know, it seems a little bit messy, but it's certainly accentuates that horizontal theme.
High level bait light up here and of course, underneath it, the three liter twin-turbo charged engine.
Now with electrically controlled waist gates.
They've also moved the intercooler up here, so it's got better intercooling.
The air filter that used to sit on top, used to be one, now it's two, Down in the arches down there.
I've got a particular filter as well, which is obviously something that's come in with lots of manufacturers talking about it.
They're saying they've managed to keep the MPG the same as the previous generation car despite that particulate filter.
The other big thing that we've obviously got to mention, around the back is.
This rear wing, which you can kind of see, from there to there it's 25% bigger and it goes up in two stages.
So the first one is at 90 kilometers and hour, which is about 55 miles an hour.
And it goes up.
100 millimeters, and then there's a sport mode which activate 150 kilometers and hour which is about 93 miles an hour.
And that goes up another 50 millimeters to 150 millimeters, it's most aggressive setting.
Obviously if you put it in Sport Plus, then it goes up to that automatically.
Should you be in the market for a new 911 in the UK, then you'll have [UNKNOWN] down to your deal with 93,110 pounds for the C2S, while C4S will set you back 98,418 pounds, which is roughly a 4% increase on the outgoing 991.
So [UNKNOWN] the new 911, the 992.
What remains now is to drive it.
Because let's face it, that's really what 911s are all about.
