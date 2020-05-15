Ferrari's 710-bhp 488 Pista has us asking if the supercar arms race will ever end
Marble for a moment, as a result of combusting compressed fuel and air in Ferrari stripped out, fully focused 488 Keystone
Wonderful, isn't it?
And yet, the glittering awards and sunny superlatives heaped upon the 458 specs Ali.
Mean the 488 Pisa, even a bright yellow one like this was such an the shadow of its predecessor.
Why?
Because, well, the 458 speci Ali was enough with more love it was living near perfect actually.
And so before I take It doesn't need to be more.
The piece two represents a supercar arms race that I think plenty of people are seeing is increasingly irrelevant.
I'll say it again, who needs or wants to go faster than you can in a 458?
speciality.
The turbo charge 3.9 is not as pure as the na 4.5 that went before it.
The extra grip means that it's even harder to enjoy on the road.
However, does that make the 711 brake horsepower 488 piece to a bad car?
No, far from it.
That would be like saying that someone with two rather than three Michelin stars Is a bad show.
It's one of those cars that unlike 458, where that would run out He had a nice sounding top end.
In this, you can be traveling extremely quickly about two or three years higher than you would be giving you're actually bringing it out.
It's easy to forget that it has still more people.
Pace to offer.
Which means that when.
They show the pace, it is unbelievable.
It's even more extraordinary when you actually try and use all the rounds.
[SOUND] The chassis like the 458 is mind bendingly good on a road like this where there are lots of dips and crests.
It's a bit of a trade off because you think in one way, you want the bumpy road setting, but then actually on a road like this, where You can take off.
You don't want the extra support of the the normal setting I suppose.
Yeah the noise scuffing there that is one thing this car really does tend to do well scuffles knows you need to be always reading the road as to where may catch your eye.
Reading impressions every time the maestro's at Maranello launch a new supercar, we hear a lot about the technology that underpins the performance F1 track SSC with fd FRS sem dashi, the sophisticated yet subtle systems that allow mortals to mimic the driving divinities.
The nice thing is that you go to CT or ESC off, you still have a car that actually is just so good.
Even when it was electronic AIDS.
You still got a car that is just so beautiful.
Rebalanced.
The other thing that I think we can definitely fill out one of the eight I suppose it's a system more than anything else is the depth the differential because the way the rare whales do pour at the time I can normally.
[SOUND] The traction you can get is phenomenal.
If you just sensor working in a really nice way just helping you.
It doesn't feel unnatural.
Just know it's there for you.
It's on your side.
I love driving his car the wet actually which might seem weird because it Can be very spiking, some respects because their rear wheels have got more torque than they'd know what to do within a month of Sundays.
But that's where the steering comes into its own.
It is incredibly quick and every time you get into one of these cars [SOUND] You just have to readjust, recalibrate your inputs.
But once you're used to what this car does.
[SOUND] It's like being given a steak knife after trying to use the butter knife on your sirloin for years.
[SOUND] Yes, the car can be spiky, but you get used to [UNKNOWN] the throttle inputs and then the [UNKNOWN] when it's over the limit.
You have this fantastic sharks daring to be able to catch the rear end.
And that means it's just beautifully playful actually.
In the woods of course the grit limits are lower so you feel like you can just have more fun more of the time and perhaps curiously.
That best sums up my feelings about the Pista.
It is a brilliant, involving, life affirming experience and exactly the conditions when you can't exploit its extra power and additional grip.
Make of that what you will.
